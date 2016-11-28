LONDON Nov 28 Britain's accounting watchdog said on Monday it has launched investigations into the auditing of financial statements published by Sports Direct International Plc.

The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it has commenced investigations in relation to the preparation, approval and audit of the financial statements for the 52 week period ended 24 April 2016.

"These decisions follow reports of an arrangement between Sports Direct and Barlin Delivery Limited which was not disclosed as a related party in the company's financial statements," the FRC said.

Barlin Delivery is owned by John Ashley, older brother of Sports Direct's founder, Mike Ashley, according to media reports.

Sports Direct is a 450-store sportswear chain battling to improve its image after reports of poor treatment of staff, including paying some less than the minimum wage, and corporate governance problems. (Reporting by Huw Jones,; Editing by Rachel Armstrong)