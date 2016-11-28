LONDON Nov 28 Britain's accounting watchdog
said on Monday it has launched investigations into the auditing
of financial statements published by Sports Direct International
Plc.
The Financial Reporting Council (FRC) said it has commenced
investigations in relation to the preparation, approval and
audit of the financial statements for the 52 week period ended
24 April 2016.
"These decisions follow reports of an arrangement between
Sports Direct and Barlin Delivery Limited which was not
disclosed as a related party in the company's financial
statements," the FRC said.
Barlin Delivery is owned by John Ashley, older brother of
Sports Direct's founder, Mike Ashley, according to media
reports.
Sports Direct is a 450-store sportswear chain battling to
improve its image after reports of poor treatment of staff,
including paying some less than the minimum wage, and corporate
governance problems.
