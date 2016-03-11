(Adds detail, background)
LONDON, March 11 Sports Direct founder
Mike Ashley has accused a senior British lawmaker of being
"deliberately antagonistic" in pursuing him to answer questions
about the treatment of workers at his company, the country's
biggest sportswear retailer.
In a letter to Iain Wright, the chairman of Parliament's
Business, Innovation and Skills Committee, made public on
Friday, Ashley said he was "disgusted" by Wright's stance.
A letter from Wright to Ashley, dated March 3 and made
public on Wednesday, had told Ashley he could be in contempt of
Parliament if he ignored a summons from
lawmakers.
Wright said Ashley had not responded to a request to attend
Parliament to answer questions, nor agreed in principle to
attend.
"I believe you are abusing Parliamentary procedure in an
attempt to create a media circus ..., which is not in the best
interests of any of the people who work at Sports Direct,"
Ashley said in his letter.
Sports Direct has come under fire for its employment
practices and a newspaper investigation last year said lengthy
security checks of workers at its main warehouse in Shirebrook,
central England, meant that some were effectively paid less than
the legal minimum wage.
The company, which denied the allegations, launched a review
of working conditions at the site, where many staff are supplied
by agencies.
Ashley, who owns English Premier League soccer club
Newcastle United as well as 55 percent of Sports Direct's
equity, would oversee the review, the company said in December.
Ashley repeated an invitation for Wright's committee to
visit Shirebrook and see for themselves the company's working
practices. He said the media could accompany their visit.
Wright has previously turned down the invitation because it
did not comply with lawmakers' commitment to transparency.
Parliament can in theory order a person's imprisonment for
contempt, although its powers on such actions are untested in
recent times, according to a government paper published in 2012.
Shares in Sports Direct, which issued a profit warning in
January, have fallen 41 percent over the last year. Last week,
the firm lost its place in Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip
companies.
The stock was up 0.7 percent at 386.7 pence at 0935 GMT,
valuing the business at about 2.3 billion pounds ($3.3 billion).
($1 = 0.7007 pounds)
