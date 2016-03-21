LONDON, March 21 Sports Direct founder
Mike Ashley will refuse to face British lawmakers in parliament
to answer questions about the treatment of workers at his
company, the UK's biggest sportswear retailer, despite being
formally summoned, he told Sky News.
On Tuesday the Business, Innovation and Skills Committee
said it could take action against Ashley if he refused to appear
before the committee in the lower house of parliament in June.
However, on Monday Ashley told Sky News he would challenge
the formal order.
"I am not willing to stand idle while this company is
subjected to public vilification which is against the best
interests of everybody who works at Sports Direct," he said.
"My current intention is that I will not attend Westminster
on June 7 as I believe the proposal by (committee chairman) Iain
Wright MP is an abuse of the Parliamentary process."
Ashley, who is deputy chairman of Sports Direct, holding 55
percent of its equity, and also owns Newcastle United soccer
club, told Sky News he will send a formal reply to the committee
in due course.
A spokesman for Ashley could not be immediately reached for
comment.
Sports Direct has rejected criticism that it effectively
pays some staff at its main warehouse in Shirebrook, central
England, below the legal minimum wage, and has ordered a review
of working conditions there.
Parliament can in theory order a person's imprisonment for
contempt, although its powers on such actions are untested in
recent times, according to a government paper published in 2012.
(Reporting by James Davey; editing by Susan Thomas)