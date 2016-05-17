LONDON May 17 Sports Direct founder
Mike Ashley has agreed to face British lawmakers' questions in
parliament about the treatment of workers at his sportswear
retailer, but only if they visit his headquarters first, a
parliamentary committee said on Tuesday.
In March, Parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS)
Committee formally summoned Ashley to appear before it on June
7.
Ashley, however, refused to attend, saying the proposal was
an abuse of parliamentary process.
He has now had a change of heart, though his attendance is
conditional.
"There was a letter last night from Mr Ashley in which he
places a condition on attending the committee's (June 7)
evidence session; the condition being that MPs visit Shirebrook
by June 6," said a spokesman for the BIS committee.
He said the committee would consider Ashley's letter at its
meeting next week.
Parliament can in theory order a person's imprisonment for
contempt, although its powers on such actions are untested in
recent times, according to a government paper published in 2012.
Ashley is deputy chairman of Sports Direct, holding 55
percent of its equity, and also owns Newcastle United soccer
club.
A spokesman for Ashley could not immediately be reached for
comment.
Sports Direct has rejected criticism it effectively pays
some staff at its main warehouse in Shirebrook, central England,
below the legal minimum wage.
Shares in Sports Direct, which has issued two profit
warnings this year, have slumped 43 percent in 2016 and in March
the firm lost its place in Britain's FTSE 100 index of blue chip
companies.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter)