(Adds comment from Ashley spokesman)
LONDON May 17 Sports Direct's
billionaire founder Mike Ashley has agreed to face British
lawmakers' questions in parliament about the treatment of
workers at his sportswear retailer, but only if they visit his
headquarters first.
In March Parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills (BIS)
Committee formally summoned Ashley to appear before it on June
7.
Ashley, however, refused to attend, saying the proposal was
an abuse of parliamentary process.
He has now had a change of heart, though his attendance is
conditional.
"We can confirm that Mike Ashley has agreed to attend
Westminster (on June 7), provided that the committee members
visit the Shirebrook premises in advance to see employment
conditions and practices with their own eyes," a spokesman for
the tycoon said.
Shirebrook, central England, is where Sports Direct is based
and where it has its main warehouse.
A spokesman for the BIS committee said it had received a
letter from Ashley offering his conditional acceptance to attend
the evidence session in Parliament.
He said the committee would consider the letter at its
meeting next Tuesday.
Parliament can in theory order a person's imprisonment for
contempt, though its powers on such actions are untested in
recent times, according to a government paper published in 2012.
Ashley is deputy chairman of Sports Direct, holding 55
percent of its equity, and also owns Newcastle United soccer
club.
Sports Direct has rejected criticism that it effectively
pays some warehouse staff at Shirebrook below the legal minimum
wage.
Shares in Sports Direct, which has issued two profit
warnings this year, have slumped 43 percent in 2016 and in March
the company lost its place in Britain's blue-chip FTSE 100
index.
(Reporting by James Davey; Editing by Mark Potter and David
Goodman)