LONDON May 26 British lawmakers have rejected
Mike Ashley's invitation to visit Sports Direct's
headquarters as part of the conditional agreement of the
retailer's billionaire founder to answer questions about the
treatment of workers.
Parliament's Business, Innovation and Skills Committee said
it would not accept Ashley placing conditions on his attendance.
Ashley had been summoned to appear before the select
committee on June 7, a request he initially refused, saying the
proposal was an abuse of parliamentary process.
He had a change of heart and last week agreed to attend, but
only if lawmakers first visited Sports Direct's warehouse in
Shirebook, central England, to see employment conditions for
themselves.
Chair of the committee Iain Wright on Thursday said that
business leaders regularly gave evidence to select committees
without imposing conditions.
"This is part and parcel of living and operating a business
in a parliamentary democracy," he said.
Parliament can in theory order a person's imprisonment for
contempt, though its powers on such actions are untested in
recent times, according to a government paper published in 2012.
Ashley is deputy chairman of Sports Direct, holding 55
percent of its equity, and also owns Newcastle United soccer
club.
The retailer has been criticised for the treatment of
warehouse workers at Shirebrook, though it has rejected the
charge that it effectively pays some staff below the national
minimum wage.
