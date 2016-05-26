(Adds response from Sports Direct)
By Paul Sandle and James Davey
LONDON May 26 British lawmakers have rejected
an invitation to visit Sports Direct's headquarters,
which the retailer's billionaire founder Mike Ashley had set as
a pre-condition for him to appear in parliament to answer
questions about workers' treatment.
The lower house of parliament's Business, Innovation and
Skills Committee said it would not accept Ashley placing
conditions on his attendance.
Ashley had been summoned to appear before the committee on
June 7, a request he initially refused, saying the proposal was
an abuse of parliamentary process.
He had a change of heart and last week agreed to attend, but
only if lawmakers first visited Sports Direct's warehouse in
Shirebook, central England, to see employment conditions for
themselves.
Committee chairman Iain Wright said on Thursday that
business leaders regularly gave evidence to parliamentary
committees without imposing conditions.
"This is part and parcel of living and operating a business
in a parliamentary democracy," he said.
A Sports Direct spokesman said it was disappointed that
lawmakers would not visit its warehouse to see work conditions.
"The Committee are clearly being unfair. Mike will therefore
now seek legal advice with regard to his position in relation to
June 7," the spokesman added.
Parliament can in theory imprison a person for contempt,
though its powers are untested in recent times, according to a
government paper published in 2012.
Ashley is deputy chairman of Sports Direct, holding 55
percent of its equity, and also owns Newcastle United soccer
club.
The retailer has been criticised for the treatment of
warehouse workers at Shirebrook, though it has rejected the
charge that it effectively pays some staff below the national
minimum wage.
