LONDON, June 5 Mike Ashley, the founder of
Sports Direct, will answer questions in Britain's
parliament about practices at the sports goods retailer on
Tuesday, his spokesman said, signalling an end to a standoff
between the billionaire and lawmakers.
The lower house of parliament's Business, Innovation and
Skills Committee summoned Ashley to attend, but the retail boss
said he would only come if lawmakers first visited Sports
Direct's warehouse in Shirebrook, central England, to see
conditions for themselves.
The committee said it would not accept Ashley placing
conditions on his attendance.
Ashley said later last week he would not attend the hearing
because his lawyer, Richard Gordon, was unavailable.
"Mike (Ashley) has decided to attend the select committee on
June 7," his spokesman Keith Bishop told BBC television.
"He wants to avoid a media circus and he's got nothing to
hide. He really is looking forward to attending, to tell the
actual MPs that are there how great Sports Direct is and how
great the workforce is."
The retailer has been criticised for the treatment of
warehouse workers at Shirebrook, though it has rejected the
charge that it effectively pays some staff below the national
minimum wage.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Adrian Croft)