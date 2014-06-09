LONDON, June 9 Britain's Sports Direct
has convened a shareholder meeting to try to win backing for a
new bonus scheme to reward the company's founder Mike Ashley,
after failing in previous attempts.
The retailer had to scrap plans in April for a vote on a
share bonus scheme worth 73 million pounds for Ashley, after
failing to win enough support.
On Monday it set out plans for a vote on a 2015 scheme,
setting what it said were more stretching earnings targets over
a longer timeframe that would be used to determine the size of
the payouts.
