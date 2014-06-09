(Corrects Ashley's stake to 58 percent in paragraph 5)
LONDON, June 9 Britain's Sports Direct
has convened a shareholder meeting to try to win backing for a
new bonus scheme that would reward the company's founder Mike
Ashley, after failing in previous attempts.
Britain's biggest sporting goods retailer had to scrap plans
in April for a vote on a share bonus scheme worth 73 million
pounds for Ashley, after failing to win enough support.
On Monday it set out plans for a vote on a 2015 company-wide
scheme, setting what it said were more stretching earnings
targets over a longer timeframe that would be used to determine
the size of the payouts.
Under the proposal, earnings would need to more than double
by the end of the period in 2019.
Executive Deputy Chairman Ashley, who holds a 58 percent
stake in the firm he founded in 1982, receives no salary or
other bonus from Sports Direct.
Sports Direct, which has over 600 sports stores in Europe,
including 400 in the UK, grew rapidly during the economic
downturn on demand for its value offers, supported by a mixture
of acquisitions, expanding online sales and the demise of rivals
like JJB Sports.
The failed bonus scheme in April was the third attempt by
Sports Direct's board to reward its founder in recent years. One
previous proposal was knocked back by shareholders due to
concerns over the related performance targets, and another
failed to be put to a vote.
Under the new plan, the scheme would grant up to 25 million
ordinary shares in the company to eligible employees, including
executive directors, amounting to around 4.2 percent of the
issued share capital of the company.
The earnings targets run from 2016 to 2019. If the targets
are met, 25 percent of any award would vest following the
announcement of company results in July 2019, and the rest would
vest in 2021.
(Reporting by Kate Holton, Editing by Erica Billingham)