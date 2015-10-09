LONDON Oct 9 The chief executive of retailer
Sports Direct International has been charged in criminal
proceedings related to the sacking of workers at a warehouse
belonging to the group's fashion chain USC, which collapsed in
January.
The Insolvency Service said: "We can confirm that criminal
proceedings have been commenced against David Michael Forsey.
"He is charged with an offence contrary to section 194 of
the Trade Union and Labour Relations (Consolidation) Act 1992."
Sports Direct declined to comment.
Shares in the group were trading down 5.5 percent at 699
pence at 1416 GMT.
(Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Keith Weir)