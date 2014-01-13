A Minute With: singer Natalie Imbruglia on comebacks and touring
LONDON, April 19 Singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia kicks off her "Acoustic Tour" this week, performing 26 dates across Europe.
LONDON Jan 13 Sports Direct, Britain's largest sporting goods retailer, has acquired a 4.6 percent stake in Debenhams, and said it wants to explore options "at an operational level" to work with the country's No. 2 department store.
"This acquisition of shares has taken place without the prior knowledge of the Debenhams board of directors, but Sports Direct has communicated to Debenhams' board its desire to work together and its intention to be a supportive shareholder," Sports Direct said on Monday.
Debenhams, which issued a profit warning last month, noted Sports Direct's purchase of shares and said it is "open minded" about working with the firm to improve its performance.
LONDON, April 19 Singer-songwriter Natalie Imbruglia kicks off her "Acoustic Tour" this week, performing 26 dates across Europe.
TORONTO, April 19 Global hotel chain InterContinental Hotels Group Plc said a third of its franchised properties in the United States were hit late last year by malware that can steal guests' credit card information.