LONDON May 14 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct is in talks to buy 30 British
gyms, in a move that would mark its entrance into the health and
fitness industry.
Sports Direct, which has over 600 sports stores in Europe,
including 400 in the UK and also owns fashion chains and a
stable of brands including Dunlop, Slazenger and Everlast, is
one of a number of firms that have held talks to buy 30 clubs
from LA fitness, the gym chain told Reuters on Wednesday.
As part of a company voluntary agreement (CVA) with
landlords agreed in March, LA fitness is selling 33 of its 80
fitness clubs. LA fitness is owned by management and several of
its lending banks.
Sports Direct, which already sells gym equipment and whose
sports brands have an obvious crossover with fitness clubs,
declined to comment.
The retailer's UK rival JD Sports Fashion made a
trial move into the fitness market earlier this year, opening a
gym in Hull, northern England.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)