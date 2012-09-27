* Sports Direct to pay about 30 mln stg for stores - source
* Sports Direct aims to safeguard 1,000-1,500 jobs - source
LONDON, Sept 27 The break-up of loss-making and
debt-laden British sporting goods retailer JJB Sports is
set to begin with market leader Sports Direct sealing a
deal to buy 60 of its stores, a source close to the deal told
Reuters on Thursday.
JJB, based in Wigan, north west England, said on Monday it
was close to appointing KPMG as administrators to sell its
assets and brands after failing to receive an offer for the
entire company, which trades from about 180 stores and employs
about 4,000.
The source said Sports Direct, controlled by Newcastle
United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, will pay about 30 million
pounds ($48.44 million) for the 60 stores and their stock and
will look to safeguard the jobs of 1,000-1,500 JJB employees.
Sports Direct, which owns Sports Direct.com and Lillywhites
stores as well as brands including Slazenger, Dunlop and
Lonsdale, will take 20 JJB stores immediately, with the balance
of 40 stores held separately as their purchase will be subject
to approval from Britain's Office of Fair Trading (OFT).
Sports Direct declined to comment. A spokeswoman for KPMG
could not confirm a deal had been signed but said it was hopeful
of making an announcement on Thursday.
JJB is the latest high-profile retail failure in
recession-hit Britain after outdoor goods company Blacks Leisure
and discount fashion chain Peacocks went into administration
earlier this year.
The firm's shareholders will not get any return on their
investment. JJB shares, which were valued at about 300 pence
three years ago, were suspended at 0.4 pence on Monday.
Other interested parties in JJB stores include U.S.
shareholder Dicks Sporting Goods and Irish firm Stafford
Group, according to media reports.
With British consumers' disposable incomes being squeezed by
inflation, muted wages growth and government austerity measures
many retailers are struggling.
Sports Direct has, however, coped well in the economic
downturn, benefiting from its low pricing, a fast growing
internet presence, a highly motivated staff due to a lucrative
bonus scheme and European expansion.
Shares in the group, over two thirds of which are owned by
Ashley, have risen 56 percent over the last 12 months.
The stock was down 1 percent at 343 pence at 1240 GMT,
valuing the business at about 2.06 billion pounds.