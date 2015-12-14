LONDON Dec 14 Sports Direct, the
British sportswear retailer controlled by high profile
businessman Mike Ashley, came under fire in the British
parliament on Monday over allegations it has not been paying the
minimum wage.
The FTSE 100 company has been in the spotlight after the
Guardian newspaper reported last Thursday that lengthy and
unpaid security checks of staff at its main warehouse in
Shirebrook, central England, meant that some workers effectively
earned less than legal levels.
Sports Direct said on Monday it believed it was in
compliance with minimum wage regulations and took its
responsibilities extremely seriously.
Nick Boles, a government minister within the business,
innovation and skills department, was summoned by a lawmaker for
the opposition Labour Party, Chuka Umunna, to answer an urgent
question on the wage position at the company.
"I don't care how famous an employer is, I don't care how
well connected they are, I don't care frankly how much money
they have made, they need to obey the law," Boles told Britain's
lower house of parliament, the House of Commons, to muted
cheers.
"If they don't obey the law we will enforce the law, we will
fine them and disqualify the directors if necessary."
British lawmakers can put urgent questions to government
ministers if a matter of public importance has arisen, which the
lawmaker believes requires an immediate answer.
Umunna told the minister: "We know enough about the
practices at Sports Direct ... to conclude that this company is
a bad advert for British business and one with a culture of fear
in the work place."
Boles acknowledged that Sports Direct, as Britain's biggest
sportswear and sporting goods company, was a major employer with
many staff content with their jobs.
But he said: "I'm absolutely certain that when faced with
the kind of enforcement action that I have set out, that any
employer ... will want to sort themselves out."
Last week's Guardian report was only the latest criticism of
Sports Direct, run by Ashley, who is also the owner of Newcastle
United soccer club.
The group was criticised earlier this year for the way it
treated some staff and suppliers, with lawmakers saying it
behaved like a "backstreet outfit".
Ashley had also irked lawmakers in March telling them he was
unavailable to answer questions over the treatment of workers at
a Sports Direct subsidiary.
"We don't necessarily recognise the company that is being
portrayed and we need to do a better job in making sure our
story gets across," Chief Executive Dave Forsey told Reuters
last Thursday.
