LONDON, July 1 British employer group, The
Institute of Directors, said on Tuesday it had "significant
concerns" about the latest bonus scheme proposed by Sports
Direct.
The proposed scheme from Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer could potentially award shares worth 200 million pounds
($340 million) to Mike Ashley, the firm's founder, deputy
executive chairman, and 58 percent shareholder as well as an
undisclosed number of employees.
Sports Direct investors are due to vote on the proposal at a
meeting on Wednesday.
"Sports Direct is seeking to push through excessively
generous pay arrangements for Mr Ashley. The IoD is concerned
that this is suggestive of weak underlying governance at the
company," it said in a statement.
