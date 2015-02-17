LONDON Feb 17 Former Merrill Lynch banker Jeff
Blue is to leave his position as strategic development director
at Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer which has been expanding in continental Europe.
Blue, who led the float of Sports Direct in 2007 while at
Merrill Lynch, joined the retailer in Nov. 2012 to run investor
relations and orchestrate mergers and acquisitions under the
lead of its founder and majority stakeholder Mike Ashley.
Blue has helped Sports Direct snap up controlling stakes in
Austrian sports retailer EAG and Sportland International Group
in the Baltics, as well as surprise options on shares in
Britain's biggest retailer Tesco and Debenhams.
While Sports Direct still has strong underlying growth
prospects in Britain, analysts have been waiting for an
acceleration in overseas acquisitions to help meet the company's
ambitious growth targets.
Blue, however, will leave next month.
"Jeff (Blue) is employed by Sports Direct until the end of
March," a spokesman for the firm said on Tuesday, declining to
give any reason for his departure.
Sports Direct has also been without a Finance Director since
Bob Mellors resigned due to ill health in December 2013.
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by Keith Weir)