LONDON, June 4 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct said on Thursday it had promoted
Matt Pearson to be chief financial officer, 18 months after its
last CFO retired.
Sports Direct, founded and majority controlled by Newcastle
United soccer club owner Mike Ashley, has faced criticism from
top five shareholders Odey Asset Management and Standard Life
over its slow response to replacing Bob Mellors, who retired in
December 2013 on health grounds after almost a decade as CFO.
Pearson, who joined Sports Direct as an accountant from EY
in June 2007 before being appointed group financial controller,
will join the board immediately, the company said.
"After a thorough process and following soundings from
leading institutions I am delighted that Matt has been appointed
Acting Chief Financial Officer and is to join the board," Sports
Direct Chairman Keith Hellawell said.
Shares in FTSE 100-listed Sports Direct, which pays its
executives relatively low base salaries bumped up by performance
related share bonuses, were flat in early trading at 683 pence.
The shares are down 11 percent on a year ago, in part due to
disappointment around slow progress on acquisitions needed to
fuel big expansion plans in Europe.
