LONDON, June 18 Mike Ashley's Sports Direct
said on Wednesday it had bought a 4.8 percent stake in
MySale Group, an Australian fashion sales site that
listed on the London stock market earlier this month.
"Sports Direct looks forward to developing its relationship
with MySale, including the potential to co-operate on
significant collaboration and joint venture opportunities in
Australasia and Asia," it said.
"This partnership approach is consistent with Sports
Direct's strategy in other regions and the group
believes that MySale is ideally suited to help realise Sports
Direct's multi-channel potential in Australasia and Asia."
