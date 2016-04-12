LONDON, April 12 Retailer Sports Direct Intl said on Tuesday it would buy the freehold of a property in London's Oxford Street for 108 million pounds ($154 million) for use as a flagship store for its FLANNELS.com fashion brand and offices.

The sports goods retailer, founded by Newcastle United owner Mike Ashley, said it was buying the property from CIP Property (AIPT), a nominee of Aviva Investors.

($1 = 0.7026 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by David Clarke)