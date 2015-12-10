LONDON Dec 10 Retailer Sports Direct Intl reported a 7.6 percent rise in underlying earnings for the first half, helped by the roll-out of large format city centre stores, and said it was confident of meeting its target for the year.

The company, which trades from 455 sports stores in Britain, posted underlying earnings of 218.5 million pounds ($332 million), and said it was on track to achieve its full-year ambition of 420 million pounds.

($1 = 0.6591 pounds) (Reporting by Paul Sandle; editing by Sarah Young)