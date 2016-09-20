(Refiles to fix typo in first paragraph)
LONDON, Sept 20 British retailer Sports Direct
said a review of its corporate governance and working
practices would be carried out by a third party, bowing to
investor concerns that the firm's own legal advisers were not
appropriate for the job.
The 450-store sportswear chain, founded and controlled by
billionaire Mike Ashley, has been condemned by politicians for
effectively paying workers less than the minimum wage, and by
shareholders for poor corporate governance.
Sports Direct said on Tuesday that having talked to
shareholders it had decided to hand responsibility for what it
called a "360-degree" review to an independent party other than
RPC, its regular legal adviser.
Earlier in September it had asked RPC to carry out a
comprehensive review, after its lawyers published their initial
findings on its practices.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton)