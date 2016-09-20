(Adds shareholder comment, share price)
LONDON, Sept 20 British retailer Sports Direct
said it will order an independent inquiry into its
working practices and corporate governance, responding to demand
from somes shareholders as it seeks to repair its battered
image.
The 450-store sportswear chain, founded and controlled by
billionaire Mike Ashley, was earlier this year condemned by
politicians for effectively paying workers less than the minimum
wage, and by shareholders for poor corporate governance.
Sports Direct said on Tuesday that having talked to
shareholders, who had said it was not appropriate for the firm's
lawyers RPC to investigate its practices, it decided that a
separate independent party would lead a review.
Shares in the company gained 3 percent to 290 pence by 0952
GMT, having halved in value since the beginning of 2016 due to a
series of profit warnings and negative publicity over the way
staff were treated.
Some investors have for years called on the company to
improve its governance, voting against the chairman and the
group's pay packages.
Aberdeen Asset Management, which owns 0.4 percent of Sports
Direct, said an independent review was a positive step.
"It is a welcome and much-needed sign that the Board and
Sports Direct's management are listening to independent
shareholders," Aberdeen's head of corporate governance, Paul
Lee, said on Tuesday.
"There is much more work to be done but hopefully today is
the first step on the long journey to rebuild investor trust and
to rectify the problems at Sports Direct."
Sports Direct published findings from RPC's initial review
into its practices earlier this month.
(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by Kate Holton and Louise
Heavens)