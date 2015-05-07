LONDON May 7 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sporting goods retailer, is on the hunt for a new
central London site to house a superstore, own-brand gym and
offices, after making a big profit on the sale of its existing
office this week.
The firm, founded and majority controlled by Newcastle
United owner Mike Ashley, said on Thursday it had sold its
office on New Cavendish Street, central London to the University
of Westminster for 44 million pounds ($67 million), having paid
30 million pounds for it in 2007.
It has now hired agents to find it a prime London site
capable of housing a 100,000 square foot development.
As part of a push to afford more space to key products from
the likes of Adidas and Nike alongside its own brands Sports
Direct has been improving and expanding some of its large city
stores.
Last year it also marked its entrance into the health and
fitness industry with a deal to buy a handful of LA fitness
clubs, which it has rebranded Sports Direct Fitness.
Shares in the company, which is headquartered in Shirebrook,
Derbyshire, central England, are down 20 percent on a year ago
to 621 pence.
($1 = 0.6567 pounds)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; editing by James Davey)