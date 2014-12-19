* Sports Direct looking to build scale in mainland Europe
* Company has track record of taking stakes in rivals
* Also does deals with department stores, grocers
By Neil Maidment
LONDON, Dec 19 "If you don't want to play, we'll
come to your country and smash you to bits," Mike Ashley, the
billionaire founder of British retailer Sports Direct
said earlier this year.
That's not the language you'd expect from a business leader
laying out plans to expand across Europe.
But from a man who turned a 10,000 pound ($15,600) loan from
his parents into Britain's biggest sporting goods chain --
buying a soccer club and stakes in major competitors along the
way -- it is not to be taken lightly.
Ashley, and many analysts, believe Sports Direct's model of
cut-price offers on top brands such as Nike and Adidas,
subsidised by high-margin sales of own-brands including Dunlop
and Slazenger, can be replicated across continental Europe.
That could spell bad news for the big sporting goods chains
there, such as France's Decathlon.
"Sports Direct is incredibly focused on the European story,"
Trevor Green, head of UK institutional funds at Aviva Investors,
the company's sixth-biggest shareholder, told Reuters.
Ashley's unconventional style -- he's usually dressed in
jeans and a white shirt and makes clear his reluctance to
explain his decisions -- has unsurprisingly attracted critics:
Not least in 2007, when Sports Direct shares floated at 300
pence apiece, netting Ashley around 900 million pounds, only to
plunge to 31 pence less than two years later.
The stock has since bounced back to more than double its
debut price, however, far outperforming the UK benchmark
FTSE-100 index, and helping to win over many doubters.
"In terms of retail, he's got control of that sector in his
own way, in his own style ... and clearly proven that he's done
a very good job of it," Topshop owner Philip Green, Ashley's
equally abrasive entrepreneurial friend, told Reuters.
Having seen off competitors such as the once-mighty JJB
Sports in Britain, Sports Direct now has 434 stores at home, as
well as 270 more in 19 countries across mainland Europe.
But it lacks the scale to take on a pan-European industry
about eight times the size of Britain's 5-6 billion pounds a
year sporting goods market, and has said it could do takeovers.
Analysts have tipped Dutch rival USG and Exisport in
Slovakia as potential targets.
"TOTALLY UNCONVENTIONAL"
Ashley's not just interested in acquisitions, though. The
50-year-old, who owns English soccer club Newcastle United
despite the misgivings of many fans, has a track record of using
Sports Direct to take stakes in rivals -- a move that blurs the
lines between strategic investor and activist hedge fund.
"For a public company it's totally unconventional, and
that's what he is," said a banker familiar with Ashley, whose
57.7 percent Sports Direct stake is worth 2.3 billion pounds.
"But if you invest in this business you should go in with
your eyes open. If investors complain -- well I'm sorry, but
Mike Ashley was there when you bought the shares."
Over the years, Sports Direct has held stakes in companies
such as Finland's Amer Sports, JJB Sports, kit maker Umbro, and
Adidas -- the latter two raising its profile with two key
suppliers, before being sold for big profits.
It currently has a near 12 percent holding in its main
British rival JD Sports, as well as investments in
departments stores House of Fraser and Debenhams, online
retailer MySale, and even Britain's biggest retailer Tesco.
Sometimes it's because Ashley has seen an opportunity to
make money, and sometimes it's because he hopes to influence or
cooperate with a rival. But usually it's all of these.
In January, for example, Sports Direct sold a stake in
Debenhams it had bought days earlier, making a profit of about
4.6 million pounds. It then replaced that with derivatives deals
which tie up less capital but still give it an influence.
Since then, Sports Direct has opened four concessions in
Debenhams stores, securing a platform to sell top-end products
of key brands such as Adidas, Nike and Puma that are unlikely to
be distributed to its own shops until later.
"In the majority of cases over the years we have found that
taking those stakes has helped rather than hindered the
developing of a relationship and that's why we do them," Sports
Direct chief executive Dave Forsey told Reuters.
"I don't want to take any credit for the visions that come
along, primarily they will be ones that he (Ashley) has spent
time puzzling out," added Forsey, who joined Sports Direct as a
Saturday boy in 1984 and now oversees the day-to-day running of
the business, while Ashley focuses on strategy.
At Tesco, where Sports Direct has a 0.3 percent interest via
another derivatives deal, it leases unused space in 11 UK stores
as well as eight in mainland Europe and four in Malaysia.
It has done the same with furniture chain IKEA in central
Europe, and more such deals could be on the cards, with big
European retailers such as Germany's Metro and France's
Carrefour looking to address underused space.
Not all of Ashley's bets have paid off. In 2008, he was
reported to have personally lost up to 300 million pounds by
backing shares in HBOS before the British bank collapsed.
But that hasn't deterred him.
"It's about putting shops down in a few places and seeing
who wants to play ... That's the message we'll be putting out in
Europe," Ashley told analysts in July. And if rivals don't want
to play, they can't say they haven't been warned.
($1 = 0.6394 pounds)
