LONDON Jan 13 Sports Direct, Britain's biggest
sportswear retailer, said it had acquired small stakes in two
U.S. companies, continuing its strategy of buying shares to
develop commercial relationships with new partners and brands.
Sports Direct said it now held 11.5 percent of Iconix Brand
Group Inc and 2.3 percent of Dick's Sporting Goods Inc
as indirect economic interests through contracts for
difference.
In Britain, Sports Direct formerly acquired a position in
department store group Debenhams, in whose outlets it
has opened a number of concessions.
"The main rationale for these stakes is to allow Sports
Direct to hopefully build a relationship and develop commercial
partnerships with the relevant parties," Sports Direct said in a
statement on Wednesday.
