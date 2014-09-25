(Adds details)
LONDON, Sept 25 Britain's biggest sporting goods
retailer Sports Direct said on Thursday it had entered
into a put option agreement on a small stake in Tesco,
betting that shares in the embattled supermarket chain will
rise.
Tesco is in turmoil after revealing on Monday accounting
errors that led it to overstate its first half profit forecast
by 250 million pounds ($407 million), forcing it to cut its
profit outlook for the third time in two months.
Shares in the supermarket are down 46 percent on a year ago.
"This investment reflects Sports Direct's growing
relationship with Tesco and belief in Tesco's long-term future,"
said Sports Direct, controlled by its billionaire founder and
Newcastle United soccer club owner Mike Ashley.
Sports Direct, which made a similar bet on British
department store Debenhams in January, said the
agreement with Goldman Sachs referenced 23 million Tesco shares,
representing a 0.28 percent stake in the world's No. 3 retailer.
Under the deal, if Tesco shares fall below a pre-set
exercise price in the future, Sports Direct will have to buy the
stake at the agreed price, or pay the cash difference between
the share price and the exercise price.
However, Sports Direct will receive a premium if Tesco
shares rise above the exercise price when it expires and said it
would have no further obligations.
It said its maximum exposure under the option was about 43
million pounds. Sports Direct would not say when the option
would expire or what the exercise price was.
Both Tesco and Sports Direct shares were broadly flat in
early trade on Thursday.
(1 US dollar = 0.6137 British pound)
(Reporting by Neil Maidment; Editing by James Davey and Pravin
Char)