LONDON Dec 18 Sports Direct, Britain's
biggest sportswear retailer, said on Friday its founder and
deputy chairman Mike Ashley will personally oversee a review of
its agency workers' terms and conditions following criticism of
the firm's practices.
It said Ashley's review, to start next month, will ensure
Sports Direct "does not just meet its legal obligations, but
also provides a good environment for the entire workforce."
The FTSE 100 company has been in the spotlight after the
Guardian newspaper reported last week that lengthy and unpaid
security checks of staff at its main warehouse in Shirebrook,
central England, meant that some workers effectively earned less
than legal levels.
On Monday the firm came under fire from lawmakers in
Parliament.
(Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)