LONDON Dec 18 Sports Direct, Britain's biggest sportswear retailer, said on Friday its founder and deputy chairman Mike Ashley will personally oversee a review of its agency workers' terms and conditions following criticism of the firm's practices.

It said Ashley's review, to start next month, will ensure Sports Direct "does not just meet its legal obligations, but also provides a good environment for the entire workforce."

The FTSE 100 company has been in the spotlight after the Guardian newspaper reported last week that lengthy and unpaid security checks of staff at its main warehouse in Shirebrook, central England, meant that some workers effectively earned less than legal levels.

On Monday the firm came under fire from lawmakers in Parliament.

 (Reporting by James Davey, Editing by Paul Sandle)