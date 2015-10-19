(Adds details of probe, background)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Oct 19 DraftKings said on Monday that
an independent investigation found that an employee who won
$350,000 on rival fantasy sports website FanDuel did not use
nonpublic information to pick his team's lineup.
The investigation, by the Greenberg Traurig LLP law firm,
determined that it would have been impossible for Ethan Haskell
to use nonpublic information regarding lineups in DraftKings
fantasy games to get an edge when the Sept. 27 FanDuel lineup
was entered, DraftKings said.
The probe showed that Haskell did not gain access to
nonpublic information with player ownership percentages in
DraftKings lineups until 40 minutes after the lineup in the
FanDuel contest was locked, DraftKings said.
Haskell ultimately won the second prize in the FanDuel $5m
NFL Sunday Million contest, the company said.
News of Haskell's $350,000 win has led to allegations that
fantasy sports employees gained an unfair advantage against
other players on rival sites.
The fast-growing companies - DraftKings and FanDuel are each
valued at more than $1 billion - allowed employees to play at
other sites until the news broke.
Since then, DraftKings and FanDuel have banned their
employees from playing at any sites, hired former U.S. Attorneys
to conduct internal probes, and pledged to strengthen controls
and policies.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman opened an
inquiry into the incident on Oct. 6.
Schneiderman said allegations that employees had access to
data kept from other participants raised legal questions about
fairness, transparency and security, and representations to
customers.
The attorney general asked for responses to a wide range of
questions by Oct. 15, but neither his office nor the companies
have commented on the answers.
The U.S. Justice Department and the Federal Bureau of
Investigation also are reportedly looking into the business
model of sports fantasy companies and trying to determine
whether they violate federal laws.
Participants in the fast-growing games, which have evolved
from season long leagues to weekly and daily contests, pay entry
fees to draft virtual teams to play against each other for money
based on player performance in real games.
