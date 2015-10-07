WASHINGTON Oct 7 The fantasy sports company FanDuel Inc said on Wednesday that it had banned its employees from gambling on any daily fantasy games and also was banning employees of other fantasy sites from playing on FanDuel.

"We have permanently banned our employees from playing any daily fantasy games for money, on any site," the company said in a statement. "We will also require all customers to confirm that they are not an employee of any other third party fantasy site, and if they are, they will not be allowed to access our site."

The fantasy sports gambling industry has faced a firestorm of criticism since news broke that an employee at DraftKings won $350,000 from a $25 entry in an American football contest on the rival FanDuel site. (Reporting by Diane Bartz; Editing by Bill Trott)