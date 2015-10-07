(Adds DraftKings comment, background)
By Karen Freifeld
NEW YORK Oct 6 New York's attorney general on
Tuesday opened an inquiry into real-money fantasy sports
companies DraftKings Inc and FanDuel Inc after reports that an
employee may have used inside information to win $350,000 in a
fantasy football contest.
New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman sent letters to
the two big players in fantasy sports, saying that the
allegations raise legal questions about the fairness,
transparency and security of the companies, according to copies
of the letters provided by his office.
The letters ask for the names of employees who compile data
on athletes as well as daily fantasy players, whether access to
the data is limited, and other information.
The letters also ask about policies prohibiting or
restricting employees and others associated from playing daily
fantasy sports, and ask for details about employees who may have
used data to gain an advantage in playing daily fantasy sports.
They request replies by Oct. 15.
The inquiry comes after an employee at DraftKings won
$350,000 from a $25 entry in an American football contest on the
rival FanDuel site.
The news led to a firestorm of criticism as employees are
seen as gaining a potential edge by seeing how some of the
best-performing participants behave before the information
becomes public.
A spokeswoman for DraftKings said the company would
cooperate with Schneiderman's inquiry. FanDuel did not
immediately respond to requests for comment.
On Monday, the companies said in a joint statement that they
had temporarily banned employees from playing daily fantasy
sports until they come up with a more detailed policy on the
issue.
The companies also have said there is no evidence the
employee who won the $350,000 did anything wrong.
FanDuel and DraftKings, two privately owned industry
leaders, are both valued at more than $1 billion.
(Reporting by Karen Freifeld; Additional reporting by Liana
Baker; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)