Dec 20 Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Tuesday (times GMT): - - - - NHL The slumping Los Angeles Kings look to turn their disappointing campaign around when they visit a Toronto Maple Leafs team that has also cooled off after an impressive start to the NHL season. (NHL-KINGS/, expect by 0330, pix, by Frank Pingue, 450 words) - - - - NFL The Pittsburgh Steelers, locked in a tight battle for the AFC North title, could be without injured quarterback Ben Roethlisberger when they visit a San Francisco 49ers team that has also already clinched their spot in the postseason. (NFL-49ERS/, expect by 0500, pix, 250 words) - - - - CRICKET Bangladesh v Pakistan, second test, Dhaka (to 21) (0330) DHAKA - Taufiq Umar completed his seventh test century as Pakistan closed in on a first innings lead by reaching 292-3 before bad light ended play on the third day of the second test against Bangladesh. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, play resumes at 0300, by Azad Majumder, 400 words) - - Australia v India test series (starts 26) MELBOURNE - Australia coach Mickey Arthur will face the media as a number of the test side's struggling batsmen converge in Melbourne for a batting boot-camp ahead of the first test against India on Boxing Day. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/ARTHUR, expect by 0500, by Ian Ransom, 350 words) - - - - SOCCER Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers v Norwich City (1945) Blackburn Rovers v Bolton Wanderers (2000) LONDON - Promoted Norwich can distance themselves further from relegation when they travel to struggling Wolves while basement side Bolton travel to neighbours Blackburn, who sit only a point above. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, expect by 2200, 350 words) - - Ligue 1 AS Nancy v Olympique Marseille (2000) PARIS - Olympique Marseille hope to stay in the title race when they travel to struggling Nancy in their last game before the winter break (SOCCER-FRANCE/, PIX, expect by 2200, by Julien Pretot, 350 words) - - Spanish King's Cup last 32, second legs MADRID - Holders Real Madrid have a 2-0 advantage for when they play third tier Ponferradina in a King's Cup last-32 second leg at the Bernabeu on Tuesday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP, pix, expect first take by 2100 GMT, 300 words by Mark Elkington) - - - - ALPINE SKIING World Cup: Women's slalom, Flachau, Austria FLACHAU, Austria - On home snow, Austria's Marlies Schild is the arch-favourite of the classic floodlit World Cup slalom in Flachau. (ALPINE SKIING/WOMEN, epect by 2100, by Manuele Lang, 350 words) - - - -