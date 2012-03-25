March 24 Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on
Sunday (times GMT):
GOLF
PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Florida (to 25)
ORLANDO, Florida - Tiger Woods, looking to end his long
victory drought, will take a one-stroke lead over Northern
Ireland's Graeme McDowell into Sunday's final round of the
Arnold Palmer Invitational after shooting a one-under par 71 on
Saturday. (GOLF-PGA/, pix, moved, by Simon Evans, 450 words)
European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco (to 25)
TENNIS
ATP/WTA: Sony Ericsson Open, Miami (to April 1)
MIAMI - World number one Novak Djokovic and 16-time
grand-slam winner Roger Federer are among the leading men in
action at the Sony Ericsson Open while Maria Sharapova and
Caroline Wozniacki are on court in the women's competition.
(TENNIS-ERICSSON/ expect by 0330, pix, 400 words)
CRICKET
New Zealand v South Africa, third test (to 27)
WELLINGTON - Alviro Petersen and JP Duminy both hit
centuries as South Africa looked to bat New Zealand out of the
third test by reaching 362 for three at lunch on the third day
on Sunday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved with updates throughout,
pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words)
England v Sri Lanka, first test preview
GALLE, Sri Lanka - Oppressive heat and humidity will present
a major problem for England in the first of two cricket tests
against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on Monday.
(CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moving at 0300, 450 words)
NBA
The Chicago Bulls look to pad their lead atop the NBA
standings when they host the struggling Toronto Raptors.
(NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0315, pix, 250 words)
NHL
Sidney Crosby and the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins have a
chance to move into sole possession of first place in the
Eastern Conference with a win over the Ottawa Senators coupled
with a New York Rangers loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs.
(NHL-PENGUINS/, expect by 0215, 250 words)
MOTOR RACING
Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang
SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to convert
his pole position into a first Malaysian Grand Prix victory but
the McLaren driver can expect a tough challenge from his closest
rivals on the starting grid. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, race starts at
0800, pix, by John O'Brien and Abhishek Takle, 400 words)
SOCCER
La Liga
Real Zaragoza v Atletico Madrid (1000)
Levante v Osasuna (1400)
Espanyol v Malaga (1400)
Athletic Bilbao v Sporting Gijon (1600)
Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1745)
Real Betis v Racing Santander (1745)
Premier League
West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500)
LONDON - Newcastle United can continue their surprise season
with a win away to mid-table West Brom which would take them
level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and ever closer to a
Europa League slot next season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, expect by
1700, 400 words)
Serie A
Atalanta Bergamo v Bologna (1030)
Cesena v Parma (1300)
Chievo Verona v Siena (1300)
Genoa v Fiorentina (1300)
Lazio v Cagliari (1300)
Napoli v Catania (1300)
Novara v Lecce (1300)
Juventus v Inter Milan (1845)
Juve must beat old rivals Inter to stay on the coat tails of
Milan, who won 2-1 at home to Roma on Saturday (SOCCER-ITALY/,
pix, expect final take by 2200, 400 words)
Ligue 1
Dijon v Caen (1500)
Toulouse v Auxerre (1500)
Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1900)
PSG will go back top with a win while bottom side Auxerre
desperately need three points at fifth-placed Toulouse
(SOCCER-FRANCE/, pix, expect by 2200, 300 words)
Bundesliga
VfB Stuttgart v Nuremberg (1330)
Cologne v Borussia Dortmund (1530)
Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund want to restore their
five-point cushion at the top with a win at lowly Cologne and
extend their unbeaten run to 21 straight league games.
(SOCCER-GERMANY/, pix, expect by 1630, 400 words)
Dutch championship
AZ Alkmaar v RKC Waalwijk (1030)
Graafschap v Feyenoord (1330)
Heracles v Utrecht (1230)
Ajax v PSV (1430)
CRICKET
West Indies v Australia, fifth ODI, St Lucia (1330)
The hosts have an unbeatable 2-1 lead heading into the final
game of the series (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 2200, 300
words)
CYCLING
Tour of Catalunya, Spain
Gent-Wevelgem race, Belgium
