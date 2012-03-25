March 24 Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday (times GMT): GOLF PGA Tour: Arnold Palmer Invitational, Florida (to 25) ORLANDO, Florida - Tiger Woods, looking to end his long victory drought, will take a one-stroke lead over Northern Ireland's Graeme McDowell into Sunday's final round of the Arnold Palmer Invitational after shooting a one-under par 71 on Saturday. (GOLF-PGA/, pix, moved, by Simon Evans, 450 words) - - European Tour: Hassan II Trophy, Agadir, Morocco (to 25) Copy on merit - - - - TENNIS ATP/WTA: Sony Ericsson Open, Miami (to April 1) MIAMI - World number one Novak Djokovic and 16-time grand-slam winner Roger Federer are among the leading men in action at the Sony Ericsson Open while Maria Sharapova and Caroline Wozniacki are on court in the women's competition. (TENNIS-ERICSSON/ expect by 0330, pix, 400 words) - - - - CRICKET New Zealand v South Africa, third test (to 27) WELLINGTON - Alviro Petersen and JP Duminy both hit centuries as South Africa looked to bat New Zealand out of the third test by reaching 362 for three at lunch on the third day on Sunday. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, moved with updates throughout, pix, by Greg Stutchbury, 450 words) - - England v Sri Lanka, first test preview GALLE, Sri Lanka - Oppressive heat and humidity will present a major problem for England in the first of two cricket tests against Sri Lanka starting in Galle on Monday. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/, moving at 0300, 450 words) - - - - NBA The Chicago Bulls look to pad their lead atop the NBA standings when they host the struggling Toronto Raptors. (NBA-BULLS/, expect by 0315, pix, 250 words) - - - - NHL Sidney Crosby and the red-hot Pittsburgh Penguins have a chance to move into sole possession of first place in the Eastern Conference with a win over the Ottawa Senators coupled with a New York Rangers loss at the Toronto Maple Leafs. (NHL-PENGUINS/, expect by 0215, 250 words) - - - - MOTOR RACING Malaysian Grand Prix, Sepang SEPANG, Malaysia - Lewis Hamilton will be hoping to convert his pole position into a first Malaysian Grand Prix victory but the McLaren driver can expect a tough challenge from his closest rivals on the starting grid. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, race starts at 0800, pix, by John O'Brien and Abhishek Takle, 400 words) - - - SOCCER La Liga Real Zaragoza v Atletico Madrid (1000) Levante v Osasuna (1400) Espanyol v Malaga (1400) Athletic Bilbao v Sporting Gijon (1600) Rayo Vallecano v Villarreal (1745) Real Betis v Racing Santander (1745) - - Premier League West Bromwich Albion v Newcastle United (1500) LONDON - Newcastle United can continue their surprise season with a win away to mid-table West Brom which would take them level on points with fifth-placed Chelsea and ever closer to a Europa League slot next season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, pix, expect by 1700, 400 words) - - Serie A Atalanta Bergamo v Bologna (1030) Cesena v Parma (1300) Chievo Verona v Siena (1300) Genoa v Fiorentina (1300) Lazio v Cagliari (1300) Napoli v Catania (1300) Novara v Lecce (1300) Juventus v Inter Milan (1845) Juve must beat old rivals Inter to stay on the coat tails of Milan, who won 2-1 at home to Roma on Saturday (SOCCER-ITALY/, pix, expect final take by 2200, 400 words) - - Ligue 1 Dijon v Caen (1500) Toulouse v Auxerre (1500) Paris St Germain v Girondins Bordeaux (1900) PSG will go back top with a win while bottom side Auxerre desperately need three points at fifth-placed Toulouse (SOCCER-FRANCE/, pix, expect by 2200, 300 words) - - Bundesliga VfB Stuttgart v Nuremberg (1330) Cologne v Borussia Dortmund (1530) Bundesliga leaders Borussia Dortmund want to restore their five-point cushion at the top with a win at lowly Cologne and extend their unbeaten run to 21 straight league games. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, pix, expect by 1630, 400 words) - - Dutch championship AZ Alkmaar v RKC Waalwijk (1030) Graafschap v Feyenoord (1330) Heracles v Utrecht (1230) Ajax v PSV (1430) Copy on merit. - - - - CRICKET West Indies v Australia, fifth ODI, St Lucia (1330) The hosts have an unbeatable 2-1 lead heading into the final game of the series (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 2200, 300 words) - - - - CYCLING Tour of Catalunya, Spain Copy on merit - - Gent-Wevelgem race, Belgium Copy on merit - - - -