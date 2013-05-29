Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

NBA

Heat look to put Pacers on brink

The defending champion Miami Heat, undefeated on the road in the post season, can take a commanding 3-1 series lead when they visit the Indiana Pacers for Game Four of the best-of-seven Eastern Conference finals. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/PACERS (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 200 words)

NHL

Kings host Sharks in do-or-die Game Seven

The Los Angeles Kings and visiting San Jose Sharks clash in a decisive seventh game of the Western Conference semi-finals where the home team has won each game. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/KINGS (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 200 words)

BASEBALL

Yankees' Kuroda in action, Braves look to pad lead

Japanese pitcher Hiroki Kuroda takes the mound for the New York Yankees, Cincinnati's Mat Latos (4-0) looks to keep his perfect record intact and the Atlanta Braves look to pad their lead atop the National League East division. (BASEBALL-ROUNDUP/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

French Open, Paris (to June 9)

Federer and Serena in action at French Open

PARIS - Second seed Roger Federer takes on Indian Somdev Devvarman while women's top seed Serena Williams faces French teenager Caroline Garcia in second round action at Roland |Garros. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect from 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, Julien Pretot, Toby Davis, 500 words)

OLYMPICS

IOC draws up shortlist of sports for 2020 Games

BERLIN - The future of Olympic wrestling will be decided on Wednesday when the International Olympic Committee draws up a shortlist from eight candidate sports seeking inclusion in the 2020 Olympics. (OLYMPICS-SPORTS/ (PIX, TV), by Karolos Grohmann, expect by 1730, 450 words)

SOCCER

International friendly

England v Ireland (2000), Wembley

LONDON - England manager Roy Hodgson has asked fans to behave as his team host Ireland in a friendly which is the first meeting of the rivals since English hooligans caused a match in Dublin to be abandoned in 1995. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/FRIENDLY (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/4 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 600 words)

FIFA Congress in Mauritius

PORT LOUIS - We will bring you all the latest news ahead of the 63rd FIFA Congress which begins on Thursday on the Indian Ocean island of Mauritius after the world soccer governing body's executive committee finalised the agenda for a reform package to be discussed on Friday. (SOCCER-FIFA/, expect by 1800gmt, By Mike Collett, 750 words)

