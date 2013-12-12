Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

NBA

Rivers back in Boston to face Celtics

Doc Rivers makes his first visit to Boston since leaving the Celtics to become head coach of the Los Angeles Clippers in one of the nine games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

- - - -

NHL

Ducks out to stretch winning streak

The Pacific Division leading Anaheim Ducks, winners of three in a row and still undefeated at home in regulation play, are host to the Minnesota Wild in one of three games on the NHL schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0630 GMT/1:30 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

New Zealand v West Indies, second test (to 15)

New Zealand resume on 307-6 against West Indies

WELLINGTON - Rain delayed the resumption of play on the second day of the second test between New Zealand and West Indies with the hosts looking to build on their 307 for six from overnight. (CRICKET-WINDIES/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by Greg Stutchbury, 500 words)

- -

The Ashes, third test, Perth (13-17)

Australia one victory away from winning back Ashes

Already 2-0 up in the series and with Mitchell Johnson running riot, Australia could hardly be more confident as they look to rout a dispirited England in the third Ashes test this week to recapture the coveted urn. (CRICKET-ASHES/PREVIEW, moved, by Nick Mulvenney, 700 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Champions League

LONDON - Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund were spared a Champions League exit when a dramatic late goal from Kevin Grosskreutz sent the German side into the last 16 on Wednesday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ (PIX), moved, by Justin Palmer, 700 words)

- -

Club World Cup, Morocco (to 21)

Copy on merit

- -

Europa League Group Stage

Kiev and PSV bid to reach Europa League knockout phase

LONDON - Dynamo Kiev and PSV Eindhoven aim to grab one of the six remaining spots in the Europa League knockout stages heading into the final round of group matches. (SOCCER-EUROPA/ (PIX), expect from 2000 GMT/3 PM ET, by Toby Davis, 500 words)

- -

Premier League

Leaders Arsenal face City test of title credentials

LONDON - Arsenal's lunchtime game at Manchester City on Saturday could be a defining one for their Premier League title hopes, even if Arsene Wenger has greeted that idea with a typically Gallic shrug. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), moving at 0200 GMT/9 PM ET, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Barca seeking return to winning ways at home to Villarreal

MADRID - Leaders Barcelona are looking to get back to winning ways after suffering a first defeat of the campaign at Athletic Bilbao when they host Villarreal on Saturday. Atletico Madrid, second on goal difference, host Valencia on Sunday and third-placed Real Madrid play at Osasuna on Saturday. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PREVIEW), expect by 1100 GMT/6 AM ET, by Iain Rogers, 500 words) (Asia Duty Editor: Ian Ransom; +61466151684)