SOCCER

International friendlies

LONDON - Neymar's hat-trick lit up a powerful Brazil performance as the 32 nations taking part in this year's World Cup finals tested out their squads in friendlies on Wednesday.

La Liga

Barca, Atletico look to up the pressure on leaders Real MADRID - Second-placed champions Barcelona and Atletico Madrid, in third, can both overhaul leaders Real Madrid with wins at Real Valladolid and Celta Vigo respectively on Saturday, before Real host Levante on Sunday.

Premier League

LONDON - Chelsea have a gilt-edged opportunity to open up a seven-point lead at the top of the Premier League this weekend and there is nothing their main title rivals can do about it.

FA Cup preview

FA Cup holders Wigan look to shock Man City again

FA Cup holders Wigan look to shock Man City again

LONDON - An immediate return to the Premier League remains Wigan Athletic's priority but the FA Cup holders are determined to repeat last year's shock final win over Manchester City when they meet in Sunday's last eight clash.

NBA

Pacers visit Bobcats with eye on extending East lead

Pacers visit Bobcats with eye on extending East lead

The Indiana Pacers look to widen their Eastern Conference lead when they seek a sixth consecutive victory versus the host Charlotte Bobcats in one of 10 games on the NBA schedule.

NHL

Streaking Ducks look to make it fourth straight

Streaking Ducks look to make it fourth straight

The National Hockey League-leading Anaheim Ducks seek a fourth consecutive victory when they host the Montreal Canadiens in one of four games on the schedule.

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues.

CRICKET

Asia Cup, Bangladesh (to 8)

GOLF

McGinley set to announce Ryder Cup deputies

McGinley set to announce Ryder Cup deputies

DUBLIN - Europe's Ryder Cup skipper Paul McGinley is expected to announce Sam Torrance, David Howell and Des Smyth as his vice-captains on Thursday for the biennial clash with the United States at Gleneagles, Scotland in September.

PGA Tour: WGC-Cadillac Championship (to March 9)

Top 50 ready to take on Blue Monster

Top 50 ready to take on Blue Monster

DORAL, Florida - The top 50 ranked players arrive at Doral for the WGC-Cadillac Championship ready to take on the newly renovated Blue Monster Course. However, world number one and defending champion Tiger Woods remains uncertain due to a sore back.

Woods, McIlroy and Scott to hold press conferences

Woods, McIlroy and Scott to hold press conferences

DORAL, Florida - World number one Tiger Woods, Master champion Adam Scott and Rory McIlroy are among those scheduled to hold press conferences ahead of the start of WGC-Cadillac Championship.

PGA Tour: Puerto Rico Open, Rio Grande, Puerto Rico (to 9)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: Indian Wells, California, U.S. (to 16)

RALLYING

Rally of Mexico (to 9)

