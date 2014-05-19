Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

MOTOR RACING

Australian F1 luminary Jack Brabham dead at 88

SYDNEY - Australian Jack Brabham, the only Formula One driver to win a championship in his own car, has died at the age of 88. (MOTOR RACING/BRABHAM, moved, expect update, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words). We will also move a factbox on the triple world champion.

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks open with home win against the Kings

The Chicago Blackhawks seized the early advantage in the Western Conference final with a series-opening 3-1 victory over the Los Angeles Kings on Sunday. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Pacers beat the Heat in Game One of East Final

The Indiana Pacers delivered one of their most balanced performances in a shaky post-season to beat the Miami Heat 107-96 on Sunday in Game One of the Eastern Conference finals. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/PACERS (PIX), moved, 350 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Royals' Shields set to take on Orioles

Right-hander James Shields shoots for his sixth victory of the season when the Kansas City Royals host the American League East-leading Baltimore Orioles in one of 16 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Argentine championship, final day

River Plate v Quilmes

Boca Juniors v Gimnasia

Tigre v Estudiantes (all 2030)

BUENOS AIRES - Captain Fernando Cavenaghi scored twice as River Plate crushed Quilmes 4-0 to win their 35th Argentine league title at a delirious Monumental on Sunday. (SOCCER-ARGENTINA/, moved, by Rex Gowar)

- -

World Cup

We continue the buildup to next month's World Cup in Brazil. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

- -

Champions League final

Atletico coach Simeone looks ahead to all-Madrid final

MADRID - Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone holds a news conference previewing Saturday's Champions League final against Real Madrid in Lisbon. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO (PIX, TV) expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

HORSE RACING

California Chrome's Triple Crown bid under threat

NEW YORK - California Chrome's bid to win American horse racing's Triple Crown could be in jeopardy because of a rarely used rule banning nasal strips. (HORSE RACING-PREAKNESS/, moved, by Julian Linden, 400 words)

- -

Hong Kong pair aim for more Singapore glory

SINGAPORE - Hong Kong duo Military Attack and Lucky Nine return to the Singapore Race Course at Kranji to defend their Group One SIA Cup and KrisFlyer Sprint titles in the city-state's marquee racing event of the year. (HORSE-RACING-SINGAPORE/ (PIX), expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Patrick Johnston, 400 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Byron Nelson Championship, Irving, Texas (to 18)

American Todd breaks through for maiden title

A brilliant left-handed recovery shot helped American Brendon Todd to his first PGA Tour title, a two-stroke victory at the $6.9 million HP Byron Nelson Championship in Texas on Sunday. (GOLF-PGA/, moved, 400 words)

- - - -

Tour of California (to 18)

Wiggins wins Tour of California

Former Tour de France winner Bradley Wiggins won America's most prestigious cycling event after the hilly 76.1-mile eighth stage which started and finished in Thousand Oaks. (CYCLING-CALIFORNIA/, moved, 250 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Evans leads Giro into 10th stage

TESTOLA, Italy - Australian Cadel Evans takes a 57-second lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran into the 10th stage. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, 250 words)

- -

