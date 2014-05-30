Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

NBA

Thunder and Spurs clash for pivotal Game Five

Having evened the best-of-seven Western Conference finals at the Oklahoma City Thunder visit the San Antonio Spurs for a pivotal Game Five that will put the winner one win away from a berth in the NBA Finals. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/ (PIX), expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 500 words)

NHL

Rangers get second chance to clinch Stanley Cup berth

The New York Rangers return home to Madison Square Garden to host the Montreal Canadiens in Game Six of the Eastern Conference finals. The Rangers remain just one win away from reaching the Stanley Cup finals for the time in 20 years but are under pressure after losing Game Five on Tuesday, knowing that another defeat would send the series back to a seventh and deciding game in Montreal. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/ (PIX), by Julian Linden and Larry Fine, expect by 0300 GMT/11:00 PM ET, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Blue Jays' Dickey looks to build on solid outing

Knuckleballer R.A. Dickey looks to build on his finest start of the season when he takes the mound for the AL East-leading Toronto Blue Jays versus the visiting Kansas City Royals in one of 10 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Memorial Tournament (to 1) Dublin, Ohio

Scott heads field at Muirfield Village by three

Rory McIlroy, making the most of ideal scoring conditions, shrugged off a painful knee to soar three shots clear with a spectacular nine-under-par 63 in the opening round of the Memorial Tournament in Dublin, Ohio.(GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), moved, 600 words)

GOLF

European Tour: Scandinavian Masters, Stockholm (to June 1)

Copy on merit

TENNIS

French Open

Djokovic continues French Open quest

PARIS - Serbian second seed Novak Djokovic takes on Croatia's Marin Cilic in a third-round match as he chases the only grand slam to elude him. Roger Federer and Maria Sharapova are also in action. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Julien Pretot and Robert Woodward, 900 words)

SOCCER

World Cup warm-up and international friendly matches

Iran v Angola (1230)

Spain v Bolivia (1500)

Saudi Arabia v Georgia (1500)

Austria v Iceland (1830)

Switzerland v Jamaica (1830)

England v Peru (1900)

Uruguay v Northern Ireland (2300)

Chile v Egypt (2300)

Spain take on Bolivia in penultimate World Cup warm-up

SEVILLE, Spain - World and European champions Spain play Bolivia in their penultimate warm-up game before they begin the defence of their World Cup crown in Brazil next month. (SOCCER-WORLD/SPAIN (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 500 words)

England face Peru in World Cup send-off match at Wembley

LONDON - England face Peru at Wembley Stadium in their final World Cup warm-up match on home soil before they head to Miami on Sunday to prepare for two more friendlies. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, by Mike Collett, 600 words)

BERLIN - Germany coach Joachim Loew and goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller attend a press briefing as the squad's northern Italy pre-world Cup camp draws to a closed and submission of the final 23-man squad looms. (SOCCER-WORLD/GERMANY (PIX, TV), expect by 1230, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

We continue the build-up to next month's World Cup in Brazil with reports on all the warm-up matches and the latest injury and squad news. (SOCCER-WORLD/, expect stories throughout)

RUGBY

Super rugby round 16

Crusaders v Force, Christchurch (0735)

Reds v Highlanders, Brisbane (0940)

The New Zealand conference-leading Crusaders welcome back All Blacks number eight Kieran Read for the visit of this season's surprise package, the Force, before the Reds try and halt their run of six straight defeats against the playoff-chasing Highlanders. (RUGBY-SUPER/, expect from 0930 GMT/530 AM ET, 200 words)

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia (to June 1)

Quintana maintains Giro lead

Nairo Quintana of Colombia leads compatriot Rigoberto Uran by one minute 41 seconds as the Giro d'Italia enters its 19th stage, a 26.8-km uphill individual time-trial from Bassano del Grappa to Cima Grappa. (CYCLING-GIRO/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 350 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Mugello, Italy (June 1)

MotoGP: Mugello, Italy (June 1)

Copy on merit