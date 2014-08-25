Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Belgian Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton says Rosberg hit him on purpose

SPA-FRANCORCHAMPS, Belgium - Lewis Hamilton accused Mercedes team mate and Formula One championship leader Nico Rosberg of deliberately colliding with him and wrecking his Belgian Grand Prix hopes on Sunday 'to prove a point'. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/ (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 700 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Barclays (to 24) Paramus, New Jersey

Mahan triumphs by two shots at The Barclays

PARAMUS, New Jersey - Hunter Mahan stormed clear of a congested leaderboard with five birdies in the last eight holes to claim his sixth PGA Tour victory by two shots at The Barclays. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP, moved with updates to follow, 450 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

U.S Open (to 8)

Former champions in action as U.S. Open gets underway

NEW YORK - Former champions Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Maria Sharapova and Venus Williams are among those in action on a busy opening day of the years final grand slam, the U.S. Open, in New York. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (PIX), expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Angels and Athletics meet in West showdown

The Los Angeles Angels and Oakland Athletics clash in Oakland as their torrid battle for first place in the American League West continues in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Premier League

Manchester City v Liverpool (1900)

Man City renew battle with last season's rivals Liverpool

MANCHESTER - Last season's champions Manchester City and runners-up Liverpool are both looking to build on their winning Premier League starts when they meet at the Etihad stadium on Monday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX) expect by 2045 GMT/ 4.45 PM ET, 600 words)

- -

La Liga

Real Madrid v Cordoba (1800)

Rayo Vallecano v Atletico Madrid (2000)

Campions Atletico aim for winning start against Rayo

Atletico, who picked up their first silverware of the season in the Spanish Super Cup against Real Madrid, have reinforced well over the summer and take on local rivals Rayo. Real face newly promoted Cordoba. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2000 GMT/4 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v India, Bristol, first ODI

Woeful India look for one-day redemption

India will be keen to live up to their status as reigning 50-over world champions when they look to make amends following the dismal 3-1 hammering they suffered in the test series against England. (CRICKET-INDIA/ expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Zimbabwe v Australia, Harare, ODI triangular series

Australia begin World Cup preparations

Australia will begin preparations for the World Cup that they will co-host next year when they face Zimbabwe in their opening match of the tri-series that also involvs South Africa. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

West Indies v Bangladesh, Basseterre, third ODI

Copy on merit

- - - -

CYCLING

Tour of Spain (to Sept 14)

Valverde has overall lead heading into third stage

Spain's Alejandro Valverde will be aiming to retain the leader's red jersey following the 188km hilly third stage from Cadiz to Arcos de la Frontera. (CYCLING-VUELTA/ (PIX), expect by 1800 GMT. 2 PM ET, 400 words)

(Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)