Soccer-Adams admits relegation almost inevitable for freefalling Granada
BARCELONA, April 28 Relegation is almost inevitable for struggling Granada, head coach Tony Adams admitted on Friday after just three games in charge of the La Liga club.
TENNIS
U.S. Open (to Sept. 8)
Serena, Djokovic sail through U.S. Open winds
NEW YORK - World number ones Novak Djokovic and Serena Williams sailed through brisk winds to dismiss overmatched opponents and land comfortably in the third round of the U.S. Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/ (TV, PIX), moved with updates to follow, by Larry Fine and Steve Keating, 650 words)
BASEBALL
Wainwright, Kershaw seek 16th wins
St. Louis Cardinals right-hander Adam Wainwright (15-8) and Los Angeles Dodgers ace Clayton Kershaw (15-3) look to add to their lofty win totals when they take the mound against the Pittsburgh Pirates and Arizona Diamondbacks, respectively, in two of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 975 words)
GOLF
In-form McIlroy eyes dislodging Mahon
NORTON, Massachusetts - In-form Rory McIlroy has set his sights on dislodging Hunter Mahan from the top of the FedExCup standings after this week's Deutsche Bank Championship in Massachusetts on a course he says is ideally suited to his game. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP (PIX), moved, 450 words)
Experience helps Appleby cope with Father Time
Stuart Appleby laments that his days are probably numbered on the PGA Tour, although the veteran Australian showed signs of vigour with an impressive final-round charge before finishing joint second at last week's Barclays tournament. (GOLF-PGA/FEDEXCUP-APPLEBY (INTERVIEW), moved, by Andrew Both, 500 words)
Italian Open (to 31)
Molinari aims to gatecrash Ryder Cup party
Francesco Molinari, aiming to snatch a last-gasp Ryder Cup place in the final counting event before the team is finalised, goes into the second round in Turin sharing the lead with Austrian Bernd Wiesberger on six-under 66. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1900 GMT/3 PM ET, 400 words)
Ryder mismatch fears over McGinley all gone, says Price
Phillip Price feared a mismatch when Europe chose Paul McGinley as captain to take on U.S. counterpart Tom Watson in next month's Ryder Cup but the Welshman said his concerns have now been completely banished. (GOLF-RYDER/PRICE (INTERVIEW), expect by 1230 GMT/8:30 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 650 words)
NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS
Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)
SOCCER
Champions League draw
Holders Real face Liverpool in Champions League
Champions League holders Real Madrid will face former European champions Liverpool, FC Basel and debutants Ludogorets of Bulgaria following the group stage draw on Thursday. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/DRAW (TV, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 900 words)
Platini rules out standing against Blatter
MONACO - UEFA president Michel Platini ruled himself out of the running for the most powerful job in football, the Frenchman deciding not to oppose incumbent Sepp Blatter for the FIFA presidency next year. (SOCCER-FIFA/PLATINI (TV, PIX), moved, by Mike Collett, 650 words)
Dortmund looking to bounce back at Augsburg
BERLIN - Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund will be looking to recover from a losing Bundesliga start and bounce back with a victory at Augsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)
CYCLING
Tour of Spain (to Sept. 14)
Valverde leads Quintana heading into seventh stage
Spain's Alejandro Valverde has a 15-second lead over Nairo Quintana in the overall standings heading into the 169km seventh stage from Alhendín to Alcaudete, with Alberto Contador in third, 18 seconds back, and Chris Froome 22 adrift in fourth. (CYCLING-SPAIN/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, 400 words)
CRICKET
Cricket-Give Lloyd free rein, Greenidge urges Windies
The West Indies hierarchy must give new chairman of selectors Clive Lloyd a free rein to make the changes that will inspire a turnaround in fortunes for the national team, according to batting great Gordon Greenidge. (CRICKET-WINDIES/GREENIDGE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Tony Jimenez, 850 words)
RUGBY
World Cup of gay rugby gets underway in Sydney
SYDNEY - The Australian Rugby Union and International Rugby Board are expected to make announcements on inclusion in the game as the Bingham Cup, the World Cup of gay rugby, gets underway in Sydney. (RUGBY-BINGHAM/, (TV), expect by 0600 GMT/2 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 600 words) (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)
LONDON, April 28 Tottenham Hotspur will play home matches at Wembley next season while they finish building a new stadium on the site of their White Hart Lane ground, the club confirmed on Friday.