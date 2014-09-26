Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

GOLF

Ryder Cup

Rose and Stenson launch Europe's Ryder Cup title defence

GLENEAGLES, Scotland - Europe begin the defence of the trophy they won in the 'Miracle at Medinah' two years ago when Justin Rose and Henrik Stenson take on U.S. duo Bubba Watson and Webb Simpson in the opening match of the morning fourballs. (GOLF-RYDER/ (PIX), expect by 0635/2:35 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez and Mitch Phillips, 500 words)

BASEBALL

Jeter plays final game at Yankee Stadium

NEW YORK - New York Yankees shortstop Derek Jeter, who has said he will retire at the end of the 2014 Major League Baseball season, plays his final game at Yankee Stadium. (BASEBALL-JETER/ (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Larry Fine, 500 words)

ASIAN GAMES

Asian Games organisers are battling to contain the controversy surrounding the Qatari women's basketball team took a stand against rules regarding headgear and quit the competition and could face further challenges to the Olympic ideals of inclusion and diversity. (GAMES-ASIAN/ (PIX), expect throughout, by Peter Rutherford, 600 words)

SOCCER

Bundesliga

Hoffenheim, Mainz eye top spot

BERLIN - Either Hoffenheim or Mainz 05 will go top of the Bundesliga for at least a day if they decide their league match in their favour. (SOCCER-GERMANY/, expect by 2000, by Karolos Grohmann, 350 words)

Serie A Preview

MILAN - Inter Milan coach Walter Mazzarri appears to be taming a team of a potentially explosive players with well-documented disciplinary problems and turning them into a significant force in Serie A (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0900 GMT/5 AM ET, 500 words)

Premier League

We will have news from Chelsea and Manchester City ahead of the weekend's fixtures. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

ZURICH - FIFA's executive committee meets amid calls from some its members for the ethics committee investigation into the 2018/2022 World Cup bidding process to be made public (SOCCER-FIFA, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 500 words).

La Liga

Elche v Celta Vigo

RUGBY

Rugby Championship (round five)

South Africa v Australia, Cape Town

Argentina v New Zealand, La Plata

All Blacks can seal title though focus on Barrett, Harris

The All Blacks can achieve their third successive Rugby Championship title with a bonus-point win against the Pumas in La Plata but the long-term focus will be on the performance of flyhalf Beauden Barrett and rookie hooker Nathan Harris. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA (PREVIEW), expect by 0800 GMT/4 AM ET, 700 words)

Bok captain speaks before test against Australia

CAPE TOWN - South Africa's captain Jean de Villiers holds a Friday press conference ahead of the Rugby Championship test against Australia on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA, expect by 1300 GMT/10 AM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

Australia skipper holds press conference

CAPE TOWN - Australia captain Michael Hooper is scheduled to talk to reporters after Australia's final practice on Friday for the Rugby Championship test against South Africa on Saturday. (RUGBY-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA, expect by 1500 GMT/12 PM ET, by Mark Gleeson, 300 words)

RUNNING

Parkrun movement prepares to celebrate 10th birthday

LONDON - From a small group of friends running together, parkrun has grown into an international movement with over a million people recording more than six million runs. Reuters marks the forthcoming 10th anniversary with a multi-media package of stories and factboxes (ATHLETICS-PARKRUN/ (PIX, TV, graphics), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Mitch Phillips, various lengths)

Health benefits of parkrun stretch well beyond the physical

LONDON - The thousands of Britons who take to their local green space each week for a mass five kilometre parkrun can expect to reap health benefits well beyond losing a few pounds and lowering their blood pressure. (PARKRUN-HEALTH/ (PIX, GRAPHIC), moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Kate Kelland, 700 words)

CYCLING

UCI road cycling world championships (to 28)

TENNIS

ATP: Malaysian Open, Kuala Lumpur (to 27)

Quarter-finals include top seed Kei Nishikori against Australian Marinko Matosevic (TENNIS-MEN/MALAYSIA, expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, 300 words)

ATP Shenzen Open, China (to 27)

Second seed Andy Murray faces Lukas Lacko in quarter-final action as he seeks a first title for more than a year (TENNIS-MEN/SHENZEN, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

WTA: Wuhan Open, China (to 27)

Wimbledon runner-up Eugenie Bouchard plays U.S. Open runner-up Caroline Wozniacki in the semi-final while Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is up against Ukraine's Elina Svitolina (TENNIS-WOMEN/WUHAN, expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 350 words)

