NFL

Brady's Patriots visit Chiefs

Tom Brady looks to get the New England Patriots' struggling offense in gear when they visit the Kansas City Chiefs in a Monday Night Football clash. (NFL-CHIEFS/ (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 AM ET, 400 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0001 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Champions League group stage (1845 unless stated)

CSKA Moscow v Bayern Munich (1700)

Schalke 04 v Maribor

BATE Borisov v Athletic Bilbao

Manchester City v AS Roma

APOEL v Ajax Amsterdam

Sporting Lisbon v Chelsea

Shakhtar Donetsk v FC Porto

Paris St Germain v Barcelona

City face Roma test at Etihad

MANCHESTER - English champions Manchester City look to bounce back from their opening Group E defeat at Bayern Munich when they take on AS Roma who thumped five goals past CSKA Moscow last time out. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/MANCITY (PIX), expect by 2040 GMT/4:40 PM, 500 words)

Costa set to start for Chelsea against Sporting

LISBON - In-form striker Diego Costa is set to start for Chelsea, despite a troublesome hamstring, in the Champions League Group G clash against Sporting Lisbon (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SPORTING, expect by 2040 GMT/4:40 PM ET, 500 words)

PSG face tough challenge against Barcelona

PARIS - Paris St Germain face a daunting task in their second Group F game in the Champions League as they are deprived of the injured Zlatan Ibrahimovic against Barcelona at the Parc des Princes (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/PSG (PIX, TV), by Julien Pretot, expect by 2040 GMT/4:40 PM ET, 500 words)

CSKA play Bayern behind closed doors

MOSCOW - Russian champions CSKA Moscow play five-times winners Bayern Munich behind closed doors in Group E as punishment for the poor behaviour of their fans. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/CSKA, (PIX), by Dmitriy Rogovitskiy, 500 words)

Improving Schalke looking for first win against Maribor

BERLIN - Schalke 04 hope their improving form in the league will spill over into the Champions League when they face Maribor as they look to notch their first win in Group G. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/SCHALKE (PIX), expect by 2045 GMT/4.45 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Struggling Bilbao looking to find form at BATE Borisov

MADRID - A convincing win at BATE Borisov would help Athletic Bilbao put a poor start to La Liga behind them and propel the Basque club into a solid position in Group H after a 0-0 draw at home to Shakhtar Donetsk on matchday one. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BATE (PIX) expect by 2030 GMT/4:30 P.M. ET, 400 words)

Previews of Wednesday's games will move at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET

Ludogorets bid to follow in CSKA's footsteps

SOFIA - Bulgarian underdogs Ludogorets will look to match the stunning giant-killing exploits of compatriots CSKA Sofia when they make their Champions League home debut against holders Real Madrid. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/LUDOGORETS, by Angel Krasimirov, 650 words)

Atletico out to prove they have teeth in attack

MADRID - Atletico Madrid's Champions League game at home to Juventus will be a chance for the Spanish champions to prove they have the firepower to challenge in Europe again this season. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ATLETICO), by Iain Rogers, 500 words)

Arsenal must now beat Galatasaray, says Cazorla

LONDON - It is almost a given that Arsenal reach the Champions League knockout stages but their path to the last 16 could become "problematic" if they fail to beat Galatasaray. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/ARSENAL, by Martyn Herman, 500 words)

Basel fans baffled by new coach Sousa's switches

BERNE - Paulo Sousa was an enigma to FC Basel fans when he was appointed as coach at the end of last season and, four months later, they are still fathoming what to make of the Portuguese and his endless tactical switches. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/BASEL, by Brian Homewood, 650 words)

ASIAN GAMES

Asian Games, Incheon, South Korea (to Oct. 4)

We continue our coverage of the quadrennial sporting extravaganza where world records have tumbled and controversy has reigned (GAMES-ASIA/, expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Peter Rutherford)

TENNIS

ATP/WTA: China Open, Beijing (to Oct. 5)

Serena and Cilic advance in China, Nadal loses on return

BEIJING - U.S. Open champions Marin Cilic and Serena Williams kicked off their China Open campaigns with straight sets victories against battling underdogs on Monday, but Rafa Nadal suffered defeat in a rare doubles outing on his return from injury. (TENNIS-CHINA/ (PIX, TV), moved, 500 words).

ATP: Japan Open, Tokyo (to Oct. 5) (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)