Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Monday:

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Brazil Grand Prix

Rosberg's Brazil victory tightens title race

SAO PAULO - Germany's Nico Rosberg won the Brazilian Grand Prix to end team mate Lewis Hamilton's run of five successive victories and cut the Briton's championship lead to 17 points with one race remaining. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, (PIX), moved, by Alan Baldwin, 600 words)

- - - -

NFL

Rodgers, Packers take on Bears in NFC North

The Green Bay Packers, unbeaten at home this season and second to division leader Detroit, hope to have quarterback Aaron Rodgers at full strength when they take on the visiting Chicago Bears in an NFC North clash. (NFL-PACKERS/ (PIX), expect by 0545 GMT/12:45 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

NBA

Kings seek sixth victory in row at Thunder

The surging Sacramento Kings go for their sixth consecutive win as they travel to Oklahoma City, where the injury-plagued Thunder have won only once this season, in one of eight games on the schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 750 words)

- - - -

NHL

Lightning take on Red Wings in Detroit

The Tampa Bay Lightning, off to an impressive early-season start, visit the Detroit Red Wings in a clash of Atlantic Division teams in one of five games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 450 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Revolution face Crew and Galaxy play Real Salt Lake

The New England Revolution have a 4-2 lead going into their Eastern Conference semi-final second leg at home to Columbus Crew while, in the West, there is all to play for in Los Angeles where the Galaxy host Real Salt Lake after a goalless first leg in Utah. (SOCCER-MLS/PLAYOFFS, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Simon Evans, 400 words)

- -

Countdown to latest batch of international fixtures

We begin the countdown to Wednesday's friendly internationals and Friday's Euro 2016 qualifiers with team news on merit.

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP World Tour Finals, London (to 16)

Djokovic kicks off campaign with Cilic contest

LONDON - Group A begins with U.S. Open champion Marin Cilic facing world number one Novak Djokovic in the evening session after Tomas Berdych has taken on Stanislas Wawrinka. (TENNIS-ATP/ (PIX), expect by 1600/11 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 650 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Pakistan v New Zealand, Abu Dhabi, first test (to 13)

Kiwi attack faces another long day of toil

New Zealand's bowlers face another lengthy day in the field as Pakistan's batsmen return for the second day to build on their impressive total of 269 for one with opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad unbeaten on 126. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 0800 GMT/3 AM ET, 400 words)

- - - - (Asia duty editor: Greg Stutchbury)