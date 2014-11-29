Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Saturday:

CRICKET

Devastated Clarke discusses death of Hughes

SYDNEY - A devastated Michael Clarke discussed the death of team mate Phillip Hughes as questions still circled as to whether the first test against India will go ahead as scheduled next week. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/HUGHES, expect by 0300 GMT/10 PM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 500 words)

Pakistan v New Zealand, Sharjah, third test (to 1)

New Zealand aim big first-innings lead in Sharjah

Captain Brendon McCullum and Kane Williamson will look to add to their unbroken 198-run stand as New Zealand are on track for a big first-innings lead in the third and final test against Pakistan in Sharjah. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect session updates from 0830 GMT/3:30 AM ET, 300 words)

Sri Lanka v England, second ODI, Colombo

England eye victory to square series

Visitors England will look to bounce back from Wednesday's 25-run loss against Sri Lanka in Colombo as both teams continue their preparation for next year's 50-over World Cup. (CRICKET-LANKA/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

NBA

Spurs set out to avenge loss to Kings

The defending champion San Antonio Spurs, who have won five consecutive games since losing to the Sacramento Kings two weeks ago, look to avenge that defeat when they host the Kings in one of the 12 games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NHL

Streaking Islanders roll into Capital city

The New York Islanders will put the league's longest active win streak on the line when they seek a sixth consecutive victory versus Alex Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals in one of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League (1500 unless stated)

West Bromwich Albion v Arsenal (1245)

Burnley v Aston Villa

Liverpool v Stoke City

Manchester United v Hull City

Queens Park Rangers v Leicester City

Swansea City v Crystal Palace

West Ham United v Newcastle United

Sunderland v Chelsea (1730)

Chelsea visit Sunderland aiming for nine-point lead

LONDON - Premier League leaders Chelsea visit struggling Sunderland knowing a win would give them a nine-pint advantage over second-placed Southampton who host champions Manchester City, who are third, on Sunday. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect from 1445 GMT/9:45 AM ET, by Ian Chadband, 650 words)

La Liga

Getafe v Athletic Bilbao (1500)

Espanyol v Levante (1700)

Malaga v Real Madrid (1900)

Celta Vigo v Eibar (2100)

Real can open five-point lead at the top with win at Malaga

MADRID - Leaders Real Madrid can go five points clear of second-placed Barcelona, who play at Valencia on Sunday, with a win at Malaga, which would set a new club record for consecutive victories of 16. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 2100 GMT/5 PM ET, by Iain Rogers, 400 words)

Bundesliga (1430 unless stated)

Bayer Leverkusen v Cologne

FC Augsburg v Hamburg SV

Schalke 04 v Mainz

Hertha Berlin v Bayern Munich

Werder Bremen v SC Paderborn

Hoffenheim v Hanover 96 (1730)

Bayern out to protect Bundesliga lead at Hertha Berlin

BERLIN - Bayern Munich, undefeated in the league this season, travel to Hertha Berlin to protect their seven-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

Serie A

Sassuolo v Verona (1700)

Chievo Verona v Lazio (1945)

Lazio eye fourth spot with a win at lowly Chievo Verona

MILAN - Lazio will be looking to bounce back after two straight defeats when they visit lowly Chievo Verona, with captain Stefano Mauro cleared to return to action after injury, and they could rise to provisional fourth spot with a victory. (SOCCER-ITALY/ (PIX), expect from 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, 400 words)

Ligue 1 (1900 unless stated)

Paris St Germain v Nice (1600)

Caen v Montpellier HSC

RC Lens v Metz

Stade de Reims v Bastia

Stade Rennes v Monaco

Toulouse v FC Lorient

Paris St Germain out to reduce Marseille's lead

PARIS - Paris St Germain will reduce Olympique de Marseille's Ligue 1 lead to one point if they beat Nice at home. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 300 words)

Dutch Championship (1845 unless stated)

Heerenveen v Heracles Almelo (1730)

NAC Breda v Utrecht

Vitesse Arnhem v Go Ahead Eagles Deventer

SC Cambuur v AZ Alkmaar (1945)

Copy on merit

African Confederation Cup final first leg, Abidjan

Sewe Sport (Ivory Coast) v Al Ahli (Egypt)

RUGBY

England and Australia clash in World Cup dry run

England and Australia insist it will have no bearing on next year's key World Cup pool stage meeting but the fans are looking for pointers at Twickenham where both countries will try to salvage an autumn series in which they have lost two of their three games. (RUGBY UNION-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Mitch Phillips, 400 words)

Wales seek to finally nab a southern scalp

Wales are desperate to beat South Africa at the Millennium Stadium on Saturday after 22 consecutive losses against the southern hemisphere's big three in a match where both teams are without some key players because it falls outside the international window. (RUGBY-UNION-WALES/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words. Expect by 16.30)

ALPINE SKIING

World Cup: Men's downhill, Lake Louise

Women's giant slalom, Aspen

Copy on merit

