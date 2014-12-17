Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Wednesday:

- - - -

OLYMPICS

USOC decides whether to bid for 2024 Summer Games

REDWOOD CITY, California - The United States Olympic Committee will decide if it will bid for the 2024 Summer Games and could announce its candidate city. Los Angeles, San Francisco, Boston and Washington are the four finalists. (OLYMPICS-USA/, expect by 0030 GMT/7:30 PM ET, by Rory Carroll, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

Australia v India, second test, Brisbane (to 21)

India win toss in second test with Australia

India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and chose to bat first in the second test against Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, moved with updates to follow, 400 words)

- -

South Africa v West Indies, first test, Pretoria (to 21)

Unfamiliar West Indies await for South Africa

South Africa play their first test in five months against an unfamiliar West Indies side seeking to improve on a dismal record that has seen them lose 10 of their previous 12 tests in the country. (CRICKET-SAFRICA/, expect by 0815 GMT/ 03:15 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

New Zealand v Pakistan, Abu Dhabi, fourth ODI

Pakistan look to secure series win

Captain Shahid Afridi's Pakistan team, who scored a crushing 147-run victory in the third game on Sunday, attempt to take an unassailable 3-1 lead in the five-match series. (CRICKET-PAKISTAN/, expect by 1300 GMT/8 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

NBA

Red-hot Warriors look to extend record streak

The NBA-leading Golden State Warriors look to extend their franchise-best winning streak to 17 games when they visit the second-placed Memphis Grizzlies in one of six games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 700 words)

- - - -

NHL

Toronto host Anaheim in clash of streaking teams

The two hottest teams put their respective streaks on the line when the first-placed Anaheim Ducks, winners of seven straight, visit a Toronto Maple Leafs team that is undefeated in five, in one of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0430 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0101 GMT/8:01 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Club World Cup, Marrakech, Morocco

Auckland meet San Lorenzo for right to take on Real in final

MARRAKECH, Morocco - San Lorenzo take on Auckland City for the right to meet European champions Real Madrid in the final on Saturday. (SOCCER-CLUB/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

- -

German Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v VfL Wolfsburg (1900)

Borussia Moenchengladbach v Werder Bremen (1900)

Eintracht Frankfurt v Hertha Berlin (1900)

Hoffenheim v Bayer Leverkusen (1900)

Paderborn v Schalke 04 (1900)

Dortmund desperate to climb out of trouble

BERLIN - Last season's runners-up Borussia Dortmund will look to lift themselves out of the relegation zone with a win over second-placed VfL Wolfsburg. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 2130 GMT/4:30 PM ET, by Karolos Grohmann, 400 words)

- -

Spanish King's Cup last 32 second leg

Eibar v Getafe (1900)

Levante v Albacete (II) (1900)

Espanyol v Alaves (II) (1900)

Cordoba v Granada (2100)

Real Sociedad v Real Oviedo (III) (2100)

Villarreal v Cadiz (III) (2100)

Moyes chasing place in last 16

BARCELONA - David Moyes' Real Sociedad could only draw 0-0 at third tier Oviedo in the first leg but a win in front of their home fans will be enough to earn a place in the last 16. (SOCCER-SPAIN/CUP (PIX), expect by 2300 GMT/6 PM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

- -

English League Cup quarter-finals

Bournemouth (II) v Liverpool (1945)

Tottenham Hotspur v Newcastle United (1945)

Liverpool wary of Bournemouth trip

BOURNEMOUTH, England - Bournemouth, flying high in the Championship under manager Eddie Howe, will fancy their chances of causing an upset against out-of-form Liverpool. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/CUP, expect by 2145 GMT/4:45 PM ET, by Sam Holden, 500 words)

- -

Dutch championship

PSV Eindhoven v Feyenoord (1945)

Pacesetting PSV aim to move four points clear

League leaders PSV, who have a one-point advantage over second-placed Ajax Amsterdam, play their game in hand at home to Feyenoord who are nine points off the pace in fourth position. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 2230 GMT/6:30 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

Dutch Cup last 16

Graafschap Doetinchem (II) v Twente Enschede (1730)

AZ Alkmaar v NEC Nijmegen (II) (1800)

Groningen v Volendam (II) (1830)

Copy on merit

- - - -

(Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)