Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Friday:

- - - -

SOCCER

BERNE - Luis Figo and Michael van Praag pulled out of the FIFA presidential election race, leaving Jordan's Prince Ali Bin Al Hussein as the only challenger to incumbent and runaway favourite Sepp Blatter. (SOCCER-FIFA/ELECTION (WRAPUP 2), moved, by Brian Homewood, 670 words)

- -

La Liga

Real coach Ancelotti speaks amid uncertainty over future

MADRID - Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti holds a news conference previewing Saturday's La Liga game at home to Getafe amid speculation he is about to be fired after Real failed to win a major trophy this season. (SOCCER-SPAIN/REAL-ANCELOTTI (TV), expect by 1200 GMT/8 AM ET, 400 words)

- -

Libertadores Cup, quarter-finals

River Plate v Cruzeiro

River Plate face Cruzeiro after pepper-spray bye

BUENOS AIRES - River Plate face Brazilian side Cruzeiro in the first leg of their Libertadores Cup quarter-final, just days after they got a bye into the last eight when a fan of rivals Boca Juniors attacked their players with pepper spray. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/RIVERPLATE, expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Andrew Downie, 250 words)

- - - -

NHL

Blackhawks, Ducks clash Game Three of West final

The Chicago Blackhawks, who tied up the best-of-seven Western Conference final with a triple-overtime victory on Tuesday, return home to host the Anaheim Ducks for Game Three at the Madhouse on Madison. (NHL-PLAYOFFS/BLACKHAWKS (PIX), expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NBA

Warriors try to put Rockets in 2-0 hole

The top-seeded Golden State Warriors look to grab a 2-0 series lead and maintain homecourt advantage in the Western Conference final when they host the Houston Rockets in Game Two. (NBA-PLAYOFFS/WARRIORS (PIX), expect by 0415 GMT/12:15 PM ET, 350 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

French Open

McEnroe discusses Nadal's Roland Garros chances

LONDON - Seven-times grand slam John McEnroe knows how it feels when a tennis career starts going in the wrong direction and is paying careful attention to Rafa Nadal's current travails as the Spaniard prepares to try and win a record-extending 10th French Open. (TENNIS-OPEN/MCENROE (INTERVIEW), expect by 0100 GMT/9 PM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

ATP: Nice Open, France (to 24)

Geneva Open, Geneva (to 24)

WTA: Strasbourg International, France (to 24)

Copy on merit

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Crowne Plaza Invitational, Fort Worth, Texas

Local favourite Spieth in high-profile company at Colonial

Masters champion and local favourite Jordan Spieth is expected to attract huge crowds when he tees off in a high-profile grouping for Thursday's opening round at Colonial Country Club in the company of 2009 champion Steve Stricker and fellow U.S. Ryder Cup player Hunter Mahan. Australian Adam Scott defends the title he won in a playoff last year. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8.30 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

Champions Tour: Senior PGA Championship, Indiana

Kuramoto takes lead in Indiana

Japanese Massy Kuramoto was the only player to dip below par in difficult scoring conditions as he carded a one-under 71 for a one-shot lead in the opening round of the Senior PGA Championship in French Lick, Indiana.(GOLF-SENIOR/, expect by 0015 GMT/8.15 PM ET, 250 words)

- -

BMW PGA Championship (to 24) Virginia Water, England

McIlroy aims to close gap on leader Molinari

VIRGINIA WATER, England - Italian Francesco Molinari goes into the second round holding a two-shot lead on seven-under 65 while world number one Rory McIlroy looks to work his way into title contention after opening with a 71. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/ (PIX), expect by 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Tony Jimenez, 500 words)

- - - -

MOTOR RACING

Monaco Formula One Grand Prix

Drivers enjoy rest day ahead of weekend street fight

MONACO - While drivers enjoy a rest day, there is still plenty going on in the paddock. We interview Renault's Cyril Abiteboul on the engine manufacturer's future plans and rocky relationship with Red Bull, and speak to former champion Jacques Villeneuve about why the showcase race is both heaven and hell. (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, (PIX), expect from 1300 GMT/9 AM ET, by Alan Baldwin)

- - - -

CRICKET

West Indies must find consistency - Ambrose

LONDON - West Indies must find a way to turn the undoubted talent in their ranks into consistent performances that will win test series, former fast bowler Curtly Ambrose said. (CRICKET-AMBROSE/, moving at 0200 GMT/10 PM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- -

England v New Zealand, first test (to 25)

England resume on 354 for seven after fightback

LONDON - England will start day two on 354 for seven after Ben Stokes and Joe Root led a spirited fightback from 30 for four at Lord's. Moeen Ali, on 49 not out, will hope to shepherd the tail to get England past 400 and put the hosts in control of the match. (CRICKET-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1215 GMT/8.15 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

WRESTLING

Cuban, U.S. wrestlers grapple in Times Square

NEW YORK - Olympic and world champion wrestlers from Cuba and the United States grapple in the "Salsa in the Square" matches in Manhattan's Times Square in the spirit of renewed relations between the countries. (WRESTLING-CUBA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 ET, by Larry Fine, 350 words)

- - - -

CYCLING

Giro d'Italia, Stage 12 (to 31)

Contador maintains narrow advantage in Italy

Spain's Alberto Contador leads the race going into the 12th stage, a 190 kilometre ride from Imola to Vicenza. (CYCLING-GIRO/ expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, 200 words)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Portugal (to 24)

Copy on merit

- - - - (Asia desk editor: Greg Stutchbury)