Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

SOCCER

Hosts Chile win Copa America final on penalties

SANTIAGO - Chile won the Copa America for the first time on Saturday when they beat Argentina 4-1 on penalties after the match had ended 0-0 following 90 minutes and extra-time. (SOCCER-COPA/M26 (PIX), moved, by Gideon Long, 400 words)

Women's World Cup (to 5)

U.S. and Japan ready for final

VANCOUVER - United States and Japan hold their final training sessions and media briefings before they meet in the final on Sunday in a rematch of the championship game from four years ago in Germany won by the Asian champions. (SOCCER-WOMEN/USA (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, by Steve Keating and Simon Evans, 400 words)

BASEBALL

Mariners pitcher Hernandez eyes AL-leading 11th win

Seattle Mariners right-hander Felix Hernandez aims for his American League-leading 11th win of the season when he takes the mound versus the host Oakland Athletics in one of the 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

TENNIS

Wimbledon (to 12)

All eyes on clash of Williams sisters

LONDON - We preview Monday's fourth-round matches where the highlight is the meeting of the Williams sisters, Serena and Venus. (TENNIS-WIMBLEDON/, expect by 1200/8 AM ET, by Pritha Sarkar and Toby Davis, 400 words)

MOTOR RACING

British Formula One Grand Prix

Hamilton on pole and chasing another home win

SILVERSTONE, England - Double Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton lines up on pole position for his home race with Mercedes team mate and title rival Nico Rosberg alongside on the grid (MOTOR RACING-PRIX/, PIX, By Alan Baldwin, expect by 1400 GMT/10 AM ET, 500 words)

CYCLING

Tour de France (to 26)

Dennis defends yellow jersey on tricky second stage

ZELANDE, Netherlands - Australian Rohan Dennis defends his yellow jersey on a potentially treacherous second stage, a 166-km ride along the sea from Utrecht. (CYCLING-TOUR/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Julien Pretot and Martyn Herman, 500 words)

Pedal power rules the roads in Utrecht

UTRECHT, Netherlands - Rush hour has a distinctive soundtrack in Utrecht. Not the cacophony of growling engines and tooting car horns common in most sizeable European cities, instead the ting-ting of hundreds of bells and the gentle whirring of chains. (CYCLING-TOUR/UTRECHT-FEATURE, (PIX), moved, by Martyn Herman, 700 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: The Greenbrier Classic (to 5)

Vegas and Langley lead while Woods lurks

Venezuelan Jhonattan Vegas and American Scott Langley take a one-stroke lead into the third round while Tiger Woods is four shots off the pace. (GOLF-PGA/ (PIX), expect by 0030 GMT/8:30 PM ET, 300 words)

European Tour: French Open, Paris (to 5)

Van Zyl leads way at Le Golf National

PARIS - South African Jaco Van Zyl, bidding for his maiden victory on the tour, takes a two-stroke lead into the final round at Le Golf National. (GOLF-EUROPEAN/, expect by 1700 GMT/1 PM ET, 300 words)

CRICKET

Pakistan v Sri Lanka, third test, Pallekele (to 7)

Visitors hope to bat Pakistan out of match

Sri Lanka will hope to quickly claim the last Pakistan wicket before batting the visitors out of the series-deciding contest on the third day. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 0730 GMT/3:30 AM ET, 350 words)

