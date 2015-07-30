Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - -

OLYMPICS

Olympic hopefuls wrap up campaigns ahead of IOC vote

KUALA LUMPUR - Olympic hopefuls Almaty and Beijing wrap up their two-year campaigns to win the 2022 Winter Olympics as the International Olympic Committee prepares for Friday's vote. (OLYMPICS-IOC/ (PIX, TV), expect throughout, by Julian Linden and Karolos Grohmann)

- - - -

FIFA

South Korea's Chung discusses FIFA bid

SEOUL - South Korea's Chung Mong-joon, one of the most influential figures in Asian football, is expected to announce his candidacy for the FIFA presidency next month. The Hyundai business tycoon talks to Reuters about the problems facing world soccer's governing body and his plans for repairing FIFA's tattered image. (SOCCER-FIFA/CHUNG (INTERVIEW, PIX, TV) expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Peter Rutherford, 400 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

Libertadores Cup final

Tigres (Mexico) v River Plate (Argentina)

MONTERREY, Mexico - Hosts Tigres aim to get a first-leg lead in their bid to become the first Mexican side to win the Libertadores Cup when they take on double champions River Plate.(SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, by Andrew Downie, 350 words)

- -

International Champions Cup

Manchester United meet Paris Saint-Germain in Chicago

Twenty-times English champions Manchester United take on Ligue 1 winners Paris Saint-Germain at a sold-out Soldier Field in Chicago in their final U.S. International Champions Cup match. (SOCCER-CHAMPIONS/, expect by 0345 GMT/11:45 PM ET, 350 words)

- -

MLS All-Star Game

MLS Stars face Tottenham Hotspur

The Major League Soccer All-Stars take on English Premier Legue side Tottenham Hotspur in the league's annual All-Star Game in Denver. (SOCCER-MLS/, expect by 0430 GMT/12:30 AM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

Europa League third qualifying round first leg

Results only

- -

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Giants face Brewers, chase Dodgers

The chase for first place in the National League West continues with the challenging San Francisco Giants facing the visiting Milwaukee Brewers before the front-running Los Angeles Dodgers meet the Oakland A's in two of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/ (PIX), expect by 0500 GMT/ 1:00 AM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia third test, Birmingham (to Aug 2)

Cricket-England look to build big lead on day two

BIRMINGHAM - England, who bowled Australia out for 136 on Wednesday, will resume day two trailing by three runs with seven first innings wickets in hand as they look to build a big lead. (CRICKET-ASHES/ (PIX), expect by 1230 GMT/8 AM ET, by Justin Palmer, 400 words)

- -

Bangladesh v South Africa, second test, Dhaka (to Aug. 3)

Bangladesh aim to continue good work in final test

DHAKA - Having won the one-day international series, Bangladesh will look to continue their good work when they take on South Africa in the second and final test after rain forced a tame draw in the first match. (CRICKET-BANGLADESH/ expect throughout, 400 words)

- -

Sri Lanka v Pakistan, first T20, Colombo

Confident Pakistan look to extend winning run

COLOMBO - Pakistan have won the test and the one-day international series against hosts Sri Lanka and will start as favourites in the first of the two-match Twenty20 series. (CRICKET-LANKA/, expect by 1730 GMT/1:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- - - -

GOLF

PGA Tour: Quicken Loans National, Gainesville, Virginia (to Aug 2)

Rose prepares for title defence at Quicken Loans National

English world number seven Justin Rose defends his title at this week's Quicken Loans National in Gainesville, Virginia, having won last year's edition at Congressional Country Club in Bethesda, Maryland. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- -

European Tour: Paul Lawrie Matchplay, Aberdeen (to Aug 2)

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Diamond League, Stockholm

Oliver and Ibarguen close in on Diamond Race titles

STOCKHOLM - World 110 metres hurdles champion American David Oliver and Colombia's world triple jump holder Caterine Ibarguen aim to move to the brink of winning Diamond Race titles when they compete at the last Diamond League meet before next month's world championships in Beijing. (ATHLETICS-DIAMOND/, exzpect by 2200 GMT/6 PM ET, 400 words)

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: German Open, Hamburg (to Aug 2)

Atlanta Open, U.S. (to Aug 2)

Swiss Open, Gstaad (to Aug 2)

WTA: Baku Cup, Azerbaijan (to Aug 2)

Brazil Cup, Florianopolis, Brazil (to Aug 1)

- - - -

RALLYING

Rally of Finland (to 2)

- - - -

