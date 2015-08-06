Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Thursday:

- - - -

ATHLETICS

Experts defend doping analysis, Coe decries "betrayal"

LONDON - The two scientists whose analysis of leaked anti-doping data from the IAAF's database has thrown athletics into crisis defended their findings on Wednesday after their claims were rubbished by the world governing body. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/, moved, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

- -

Athletics-Culture change needed if doping to be curbed - expert

RALEIGH - Until national federations and governments put clean competition ahead of winning medals, sport faces a difficult task in its battle against doping, a longtime U.S. observer of athletics says. (ATHLETICS-DOPING/CHALLENGE (INTERVIEW), moved, by Gene Cherry, 590 words)

- - - -

SOCCER

River Plate aiming for third Libertadores Cup win

BUENOS AIRES - River Plate will go for a third Libertadores Cup triumph when they take on Tigres in the second leg of the final after the sides drew 0-0 in the first leg in Mexico. (SOCCER-LIBERTADORES/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 300 words)

- -

Champions Chelsea resist temptation to spend

LONDON - Chelsea begin their Premier League title defence against Swansea City on Saturday (1630 GMT) in the unusual position of heading into a new season having been significantly outspent by their rivals. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PREVIEW), expect by 0200, by Toby Davis, 450 words)

- -

Europa League third qualifying round, second leg

Copy on merit

- -

Transfer news

We will bring you all the latest transfer news from the Premier League and the rest of Europe as clubs prepare for the new season. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/, expect throughout)

- - - -

GOLF

Spieth, Watson and Day head elite field at Firestone

AKRON, Ohio - Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth, the world number two, will command the spotlight at this week's WGC-Bridgestone Invitational where Rory McIlroy and Tiger Woods are both conspicuous absentees. (GOLF-PGA/ (PREVIEW, PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

Spieth re-sets goals for year, eyes top spot in rankings

AKRON, Ohio - Stung by his inability to close out victory with two holes left at last month's British Open, Masters and U.S. Open champion Jordan Spieth has re-set his goals for the big events that conclude the PGA Tour season. (GOLF-PGA/SPIETH (PIX), moved, by Mark Lamport-Stokes, 400 words)

- - - -

BASEBALL

Cards send out ace against Reds

The St. Louis Cardinals look to solidify their lead at the top of National League Centreal division when Carlos Martinez (11-4) takes to the hill looking for his 12th win of the season against Cincinnati Reds in one of 15 games on the Major League Baseball schedule. (BASEBALL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0330 GMT/11:30 PM ET, 800 words)

- - - -

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0000 GMT/8:00 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

- - - -

CRICKET

England v Australia, fourth test (to 10)

Hosts bid to halt win-loss streak and reclaim Ashes

NOTTINGHAM, England - England, 2-1 up in the series, have alternated between victory and defeat in their last seven tests but if they can follow up the eight-wicket win over Australia at Edgbaston with another triumph they will reclaim the Ashes. (CRICKET-ASHES/, pix, expect first story by 945 GMT/545 AM ET, by Ed Osmond, 400 words)

- - - -

SWIMMING

World Championships (to 9)

Lochte targets fourth successive 200m world medley gold

KAZAN, Russia - American Ryan Lochte will be eager to make amends for his 200 metres freestyle flop by starting out as favourite for his fourth successive 200m individual medley title at the world championships on a day when five golds will be up for grabs.(SWIMMING-WORLD/, expect by 1800 GMT/2 PM ET, by Rod Gilmour, 600 words)

- - - -

RUGBY

All Blacks coach talks ahead of Sydney clash

SYDNEY - All Blacks coach Steve Hansen talks to the media ahead of the Rugby Championship decider against Australia at Sydney's Olympic stadium. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ZEALAND, expect by 0400 GMT/12 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

Hourcade to name Argentina side to face South Africa

DURBAN - Argentina coach Daniel Hourcade will announce his team to face South Africa in the Rugby Championship clash at King's Park on Saturday. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/ARGENTINA, expect by 1500 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

- -

All Blacks and Wallabies in Rugby Championship decider

The Rugby Championship decider between New Zealand and Australia is looming as a key test for both sides as they both look to make statements ahead of this year's World Cup. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/AUSTRALIA (PREVIEW), expect by 1000 GMT/6 AM ET, by Nick Mulvenney, 400 words)

- -

South Africa and Argentina look for form ahead of World Cup

DURBAN - South Africa and Argentina are both winless in the Rugby Championship this year and with the World Cup in England looming next month, they will be seeking a change in fortunes in Saturday's test at King's Park. (RUGBY UNION-CHAMPIONSHIP/SAFRICA (PREVIEW), expect by 1600 GMT/12 PM ET, by Nick Said, 400 words)

- -

We will also move factboxes with both previews

- - - -

TENNIS

ATP: Austrian Open, Kitzbuehel, Austria (to 9)

ATP/WTA: Citi Open, Washington, U.S. (to 9)

WTA: Bank of the West Classic, Stanford, CA (to 9)

- - - - (Asia Desk Editor: Greg Stutchbury)