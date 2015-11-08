Reuters sports schedule at 0001 GMT on Sunday:

ATHLETICS

Alleged extortion to hide dopers abhorrent - Coe

LONDON - IAAF president Sebastian Coe called alleged bribery within athletics "abhorrent" on Saturday after claims that predecessor Lamine Diack received over one million euros ($1.09 million) to cover up doping violations. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/COE (UPDATE 1), moved, 553 words)

Coe talks to BBC about allegations

LONDON - IAAF president Sebastian Coe talks to the BBC about the allegations that have thrown the sport into turmoil in the past week. (ATHLETICS-CORRUPTION/COE, expect by 1030 GMT/5:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 400 words)

CRICKET

Australia v New Zealand, first test (to 9)

Aussies in command against New Zealand

BRISBANE - Captain Steve Smith declared Australia's second innings closed on 264-4 before the start of play on the fourth day of the first test, setting New Zealand an improbable victory target of 504 runs. (CRICKET-AUSTRALIA/, expect throughout, 400 words)

SOCCER

Premier League

Aston Villa v Manchester City (1330)

Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur (1600)

Liverpool v Crystal Palace (1600)

Wounded Arsenal host Tottenham in north London derby

LONDON - Injury-hit Arsenal try to bounce back from their Champions League drubbing at Bayern Munich as they face local rivals Tottenham Hotspur, after Remi Garde takes charge of Aston Villa for the first time at home to leaders Manchester City. (SOCCER-ENGLAND/ (PIX), expect by 1530 GMT/10:30 AM ET, by Martyn Herman, 600 words)

La Liga

Athletic Bilbao v Espanyol (1100)

Barcelona v Villarreal (1500)

Atletico Madrid v Sporting Gijon (1715)

Sevilla v Real Madrid (1930)

Real visit Sevilla, Barca host Villarreal in top-spot fight

BARCELONA - Real Madrid face a difficult match at Sevilla, looking to improve their attacking play, while Barcelona will hope Neymar and Luis Suarez continue their good form for the visit of Villarreal. (SOCCER-SPAIN/ (PIX), expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, by Tim Hanlon, 400 words)

Bundesliga

Borussia Dortmund v Schalke 04 (1430)

FC Augsburg v Werder Bremen (1630)

Dortmund take on Schalke in Ruhr valley derby

BERLIN - Second-placed Borussia Dortmund aim to beat Schalke 04 in the Ruhr valley derby to cut Bayern Munich's lead at the top to five points. (SOCCER-GERMANY/ (PIX), expect by 1630 GMT/11:30 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Ligue 1

Olympique Marseille v Nice (1600)

Girondins Bordeaux v Monaco (2000)

Olympique Lyon v St Etienne (2000)

Lyon and St Etienne meet in derby

PARIS - Arch-rivals Olympique Lyonnais and St Etienne clash at the Stade Gerland looking to stay within 10 points of runaway leaders Paris St Germain who thrashed Toulouse 5-0 on Saturday. (SOCCER-FRANCE/ (PIX), expect by 2200 GMT/5 PM ET, by Julien Pretot, 400 words)

Serie A (1400 unless stated)

Torino v Inter Milan (1130)

AS Roma v Lazio

Empoli v Juventus

Frosinone v Genoa

Palermo v Chievo Verona

Sassuolo v Carpi

Napoli v Udinese (1700)

Sampdoria v Fiorentina (1945)

Fiorentina and Inter on the road

MILAN - Fiorentina and Inter Milan, level at the top of the table on 24 points, travel to Sampdoria and Torino respectively while third-placed Roma entertain Lazio who are seventh. (SOCCER-ITALY/, expect by 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Brian Homewood, 400 words)

Dutch championship (1330 unless stated)

PSV Eindhoven v Utrecht

Feyenoord v Ajax Amsterdam

SC Cambuur v Groningen

Vitesse Arnhem v AZ Alkmaar (1545)

Feyenoord seek second successive victory over leaders Ajax

AMSTERDAM - Having beaten Ajax Amsterdam last month in the Dutch Cup, second-placed Feyenoord look for another victory that would put them joint top of the table with their opponents. (SOCCER-DUTCH/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 250 words)

Belgian championship

Standard Liege v Anderlecht (1330)

Club Bruges v Racing Genk (1700)

Ghent v Charleroi (1900)

Unbeaten Ghent attempt to go top

BRUSSELS - Champions Ghent can go back to the top of the table and extend their unbeaten league run to 15 games by overcoming Charleroi. (SOCCER-BELGIUM/, expect by 2100 GMT/4 PM ET, 250 words)

African Champions League final, second leg

TP Mazembe Englebert (DR Congo) v USM Alger (Algiers) (1330)

LUBUMBASHI - TP Mazembe are on the brink of a fifth African title as they take a 2-1 lead from the first leg into the return match in front of their passionate fans. (SOCCER-AFRICA/CHAMPIONS, expect by 1600 GMT/11 AM ET, 300 words)

TENNIS

ATP: Paris Masters (to 8)

Djokovic looking to win third Bercy title in a row

PARIS - World number one Novak Djokovic takes on Andy Murray as he chases an unprecedented third consecutive Paris Masters title in a row. (TENNIS-MEN/PARIS (PIX), play starts at 1400 GMT/9 AM ET, by Julien Pretot, 500 words)

GOLF

PGA Tour: Sanderson Farms Championship (to 8)

Castro 15-under after 36 holes

American Roberto Castro, without a win in 102 previous starts on the PGA Tour, begins the third round on 15-under at the weather-plagued event in Jackson, Mississippi. (GOLF-PGA/, expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, 300 words)

European Tour: WGC-HSBC Champions (to 8)

American Kisner has one-shot lead in Shanghai

SHANGHAI - American Kevin Kisner takes a one-stroke lead into the last day over Britain's Russell Knox who has one hole left to play in his third round after play was suspended due to bad light on Saturday. (GOLF-WGC/, expect by 1000 GMT/5 AM ET, 400 words)

NBA

Unbeaten Warriors visit lowly Kings

The Stephen Curry-led NBA champion Golden State Warriors, who have started the new season as strongly as they finished the old, visit the Sacramento Kings in one of nine games on the National Basketball Association schedule. (NBA-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

Division rivals Hawks and Wizards clash

The Atlanta Hawks host the Washington Wizards in a division battle between two teams who have started the season well. (NBA-HAWKS/, expect by 0400 GMT/11 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

Clippers seek to extend perfect home record

The 4-1 Los Angeles Clippers, led by forward Blake Griffin who is averaging nearly 30 points, seek to continue their perfect home record when they host the Houston Rockets. (NBA-CLIPPERS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 300 words)

NHL

Bruins travel to Canadiens

The 6-5-1 Boston Bruins visit the league-leading 12-2-1 Montreal Canadiens in one of 11 games on the National Hockey League schedule. (NHL-HIGHLIGHTS/, expect by 0700 GMT/2 AM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 600 words)

NORTH AMERICAN SPORTS

Roundups of off-field developments in the major North American professional sports leagues. (expect by 0100 GMT/8 PM ET, by The Sports Xchange, 400 words)

MOTORCYCLING

MotoGP: Valencia Grand Prix

Lorenzo on pole, rival Rossi starts last

Jorge Lorenzo is on pole position as he seeks to win a turbulent world championship in the final race. Leader Valentino Rossi starts last on the grid due to a penalty. (MOTORCYCLING/, expect by 1800 GMT/1 PM ET, 400 words)

